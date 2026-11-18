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In Florida, feral hogs can be a real issue for farmers.

They're responsible for at least $2 million in damages annually. That's according to the USDA. These feral hogs travel in a pack known as a "sounder."

WUFT's Gian Giron spoke with DuWayne Sipper, a Citrus County farmer in charge of a five-acre farm called the Grove.

Giron began by asking when he started noticing he had a problem on his farm.

Feral hogs are so bad that in Florida, they have an annual hunt, and last year about 800 feral hogs were culled from Southwest District farmlands.

The first hunt of the season is started Tuesday and ends Thursday.