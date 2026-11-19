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As the holidays draw near, more people may head to local food pantries.

According to Feeding America, 90% of food banks see an increase in visitors and demand during the holidays.

Catholic Charities opens its food bank at 9:30 every morning from Mondays to Thursdays, but people arrive before then.

They enter the waiting area, take a food ticket and listen patiently for their number to be called. As the day goes on, more people come and go.

They greet each other on their way in and the hold the door for others on their way out.

During the holidays, acts of warmth and kindness simply mean more. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices went up by about 3% from this time last year.

Food insecurity just means that people don't know where their next meal will come from, and during the holidays, it can get harder.

That's what Gainesville resident Christina Sturges thinks. She's been coming to Catholic Charities' food bank on and off over the past few years.

"Everybody's, like, struggling in these times. Especially in the seasons, it's really hard to come up with a good meal sometimes. I know there's a lot of homeless in the community, and I used to also be homeless, so I know that these resources are very helpful in this time of need," she said.

Having food on your table can help enhance a sense of belonging. Rosie Frazier currently runs a business where she provides rooms or mobile homes for those in need. Now, she also helps these same people get food.

She stopped by Catholic Charities Thursday morning with others in tow, ready to lend a helping hand.

"I saw that they had a need. Because now that they had affordable living, they didn't have no food. So that's where I came in. They need that food. And to be part of the society, you know, be part of Thanksgiving Day, being part of Christmas. Everybody wants that," Frazier said.

With the holidays around the corner, there's lots of food many families want to have on their tables, like turkey, stuffing or potatoes.

"I know a lot of people look forward to the Thanksgiving baskets. It does create an influx when they know, 'OK, this is a treat. This is an extra that we don't normally get,'" Catholic Charities Case Manager Velisaty Baber said. "Donations keep us going. Just not long ago, maybe last week, our pantry was - there was nothing. We didn't really have nothing to give out. But a few organizations did a drive, and now our pantry is stocked."

According to Baber, the food bank helps between 50 to 60 families every day.

Diane Montehill is single. Her kids are grown. But now, as a grandmother, she's still helping to raise her grandchildren.

She's been coming to Catholic Charities's food bank since 1999.

Montehill arrives in a bright red robe and a smile, and leaves with her hands full of food in black bags, as people around her sort through food of their own.

"It has truly been a blessing. People come here, get the staples — the meat, the veggies — you know, it helps build your spirits up. During the holidays — not just the holidays, every day, you know, when you come here — you know, the kindness. Especially this young man right here, and he knows you by name and, you know, by faces, and everything like that," Montehill said.

The man the she's referring to is Andrew Davenport. He's a lead volunteer who has been involved with the food bank for three years.

"This is basically like our Super Bowl. This is the go time. So you gotta be on it. You gotta be ready to go, and you gotta be smiling," Davenport said.

And to Davenport, smiling is important.

"Because this place should feel nice. When you come here, it shouldn't feel shameful, or like a problem. The people that need help are not people that are derelict or ex-cons or anything like that. It's every kind of person that you could imagine from every walk of life that you could imagine. Sometimes we need a little help, and when you need some help, we'll help you too," he explained.

Davenport said the need is real. Catholic Charities sees at least 25% more visitors during the holidays.

