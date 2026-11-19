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Problem solver, shade-tree nuclear mechanic and sawdust choreographer.

Those are just a few of the descriptions used to introduce Stuart R. Bell as he officially became the University of Florida’s 14th president Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds gathered inside the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 18 for Bell’s inauguration, marking a new chapter for the university. Surrounded by orange and blue, university leaders, state officials, faculty, students and longtime friends celebrated Bell’s appointment and outlined expectations for his leadership.

The ceremony featured remarks from Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Board of Governors Chair Alan Levine and UF Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini. Following the presentations, Bell received the university’s Chain of Office, formally marking his inauguration before delivering his inaugural address.

Throughout the ceremony, speakers emphasized UF’s ambitions to strengthen its position among the nation's leading public universities.

DeSantis highlighted the university’s commitment to providing an affordable, competitive education while preparing students to contribute beyond the classroom.

“We believe that higher education, at its best, is about pursuing truth, promoting critical thinking, and ultimately preparing our students to be citizens of this great republic,” DeSantis said.

He also expressed confidence in Bell’s ability to build on the university’s existing foundation and continue its pursuit of becoming the nation’s top public university.

“Dr. Bell, you have the opportunity to build on this strong foundation, restore a clear sense of purpose and direction and ensure that UF continues to set the standard for public higher education,” he said.

While state and university leaders focused on Bell’s professional accomplishments, one longtime friend offered a more personal introduction.

Retired University of Alabama Provost Kevin Whitaker, who has known Bell for more than 40 years, described him as a groundbreaking researcher, enthusiastic father and creative problem solver.

He recalled Bell modifying his daughter’s pink and purple toy Jeep in the 1990s, transforming it into a much faster vehicle. Bell’s background in nuclear engineering inspired Whitaker to give Bell the nickname ‘shade-tree nuclear engineer’ and to joke that the toy Jeep had a “nuclear-powered flux capacitor.”

The story offered a glimpse into Bell’s personality beyond his academic résumé. Whitaker also highlighted Bell’s love of country and Western dancing, jokingly referring to him as a “sawdust choreographer.”

But beneath the humor, Whitaker emphasized the qualities he believes will define Bell’s presidency.

“Stuart’s an incredible person, caring and compassionate, and he will bring those qualities to his new position,” Whitaker said. “He will approach his responsibilities at UF with the same qualities that have defined our friendship: Loyalty, honesty, dependability and respect.”

Bell acknowledged the introduction, saying he was honored to be roasted by his longtime friend before shifting his attention to the university's future.

In his inaugural address, Bell reflected on UF’s history, recognizing the former university presidents and generations of students, faculty and staff who helped shape its identity.

He described UF as both a flagship and land-grant institution, emphasizing its responsibility to provide opportunities, pursue discoveries and address challenges facing Florida and the nation.

“One should speak of the University of Florida in superlatives,” he said. “Words like top, words like best, words like excellence, words like championship, words like flagship.”

Bell also outlined the values he hopes will guide his presidency, emphasizing academic freedom, open discussion, service and a commitment to finding answers without preconceived notions.

He said the university must teach students how to think rather than what to think, while continuing to strengthen its research, education and service.

“Excellence will be our North Star in everything that we do,” he said.

Bell acknowledged that reaching those goals will require collaboration across the university, including support from state leaders, trustees, faculty, staff and students.

He closed his address by emphasizing three principles he hopes will define the university's next chapter: excellence, hope and love.

For students attending the ceremony, Bell’s inauguration also offered an opportunity to become more familiar with the person leading their university.

Senior advertising student Alex Shah said he was interested in seeing how Bell would shape UF moving forward, particularly after what he described as a turbulent period of university leadership.

Shaw also expressed a desire for greater attention to campus safety and more support for out-of-state students.

Junior business administration student Ryan Pirain agreed and said he hopes his presidency brings consistency and a stronger sense of direction.

As Bell begins his presidency, students and university leaders alike will be watching how his ambitions translate into changes across campus.

For Bell, the responsibility is not one he believes he can fulfill alone.

“Mine is but one voice. I have but one set of hands,” Bell said. “It will take a multitude of us striving, thinking, discovering, serving, hoping and acting for our young folks and for the future.”

He ended by thanking the university community for being part of what he called the ‘great adventure ahead.’

