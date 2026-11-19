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Nov. 19 is World Philosophy Day.

UNESCO established it in 2005 to encourage people to question ideas and see the world from different perspectives.

WUFT's Candy Fontana Verde went out on the campus of the University of Florida on a very windy day to ask students this question:

What’s something that one of your teachers shared with you that really opened your eyes?