The historic Rev. Gerald Criswell Park, named after Alachua’s first Black mayor, reopened Thursday after six months of city repairs and improvements. The park now has a pavilion roof, new playground equipment and a resurfaced, freshly painted green and yellow basketball court, the colors of the nearby A.L. Mebane Middle School.

In 1956, A.L. Mebane opened as an all-Black high school, the first of its kind in Alachua. A.L. Mebane transitioned to a middle school when the institution desegregated in 1970. But those 14 years of operation as an all-Black school offer a rich history that Alachua Recreation and Culture Director Damon Messina wants to be presented to the younger generation.

“It's good to know the history of people that have produced and done so much for our rural local community,” Messina said. “It's good to have that curiosity as well. I think we provided something absolutely amazing out of this in representation of the A.L. Mebane alumni.

“And, as well as Rev. Criswell, just to know who he is, what he did for our community and what he had to overcome. We are a very diverse community. We need to be aware of that, and that's what makes our community absolutely amazing,” he said.

No one provided more history to the park refurbishing than local artist Chelle Alexis, who painted the court along with the historical A.L. Mebane hornet logo at the center.

Born and raised in Alachua, Alexis lives in her childhood home and even taught at A.L. Mebane Middle School for a period. She explained what an honor it was to be chosen for this project.

“All of my family came through A.L. Mebane back when it was a high school,” she said. “My mom taught at Mebane. My grandmother taught at Mebane — my grandmother was actually a founding teacher at Mebane when it first opened. This project really meant a lot to me.”

Messina and Alexis are both aligned on the idea that history has to become a greater focus in Alachua.

“The way the kids use the park is always going to be the same,” Messina said, “ but I just think we're adding a little history to it. The kids will start to ask questions, like, ‘Why are the colors this color?’ or ‘What's up with this dedication?’”

Alexis agrees.

“I love seeing these things being memorialized here in Alachua where we didn't have that before,” Alexis said. “A lot of the kids stopped by while we were painting and a lot of them attend A.L. Mebane Middle School right now. So it was an opportunity to share the history of Mebane. A lot of this generation doesn’t even realize that A.L. Mebane was the very first Black high school here in the city of Alachua, and the second in the county.”

Messina said he believes reminding residents of the area's history will help bring the community together.

“To move forward,” Messina said, “you have to know the past. The Mebane Alumni, they were graduates in the 1970s. So, they're not going to be here forever. And part of the goal is to get younger, active individuals in the community to be a part of what the Mebane Alumni represents. Overall, I think it's a representation of the neighborhood as well.”

A dedication to A.L. Mebane alumni is seen here beside the new basketball court at Rev. Gerald Criswell Park in Alachua Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. (Brady Cronin/WUFT News)

The reinvigorated historical impact of the park has weighed heavily on Alexis. In 2025, her uncle, Willie C. Garrett, passed away. Garrett was an A.L. Mebane High School alumnus and was heavily involved in the alumni association. He lived in Miami, but would come for every single alumni event.

“Having the opportunity to do this, all day painting, I was just thinking, ‘Man, I wish my Uncle Billy were here to see this.’”

Alexis talked about the memories the two of them, and their families, had in the park; reunions, cookouts and baby showers. While painting on Monday, she saw signs of him at the park, honoring his memory.

“I know that he got to experience this and got to see it as well,” she said.

Aside from the emotional and historical significance of the improved Rev. Gerald Criswell Park, the physical improvements should not go understated. Alexis, who lives just around the corner from the park, said that before the renovations there were always people at the park and that kids are dying to go back.

“While I was out there painting, a lot of kids stopped by, and to see their faces,” Alexis said, “a couple of them had to pick their jaws up off of the court because they were just amazed at…the renovations that they've made to the park.”

Now equipped with free public Wi-Fi, this renovation is one of the first steps in Messina’s team's long line of ideas for public space renovation in Alachua.

They will be fixing the lighting at the Hal Brady Recreation Complex, which Messina said is “well overdue.” Next up is naming policies, where Messina and his team will present new names of fields and facilities to the city commission. Messina said the names will recognize some of Alachua’s premier community volunteers.

On Jan. 9, the city will also honor Corey Dawson with a jamboree at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.

Messina said the next park to be redone is Miles Lewis Park.