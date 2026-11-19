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Connor Cornell wants people to linger at Gainesville Sauna House. And he has a clear idea of the atmosphere he wants them to find.

“It’s not Las Vegas or Miami. This is Gainesville, Florida,” Cornell said.

For Cornell and his wife, Taylor, their goal is to foster a family environment.

Since opening Sept. 14, the couple has worked tirelessly to turn a shared practice into a business built around sauna sessions, a cold plunge and a place to unwind.

Their challenge is turning first-time visitors into regular customers. Cornell said he is surprised by how long clients spend at the facility.

Some regulars stay for an hour-and-a-half to two hours, a trend Cornell hopes will extend to families looking for a place to gather.

“I hope to create a family environment where you can go with your parents, you can go with your grandparents, you can all do a similar thing in the same area and just have good conversations,” Cornell said.

That vision draws from the couple’s different backgrounds. Cornell’s family is small while his wife comes from a large Cuban one.

“I want this to be a watering hole of different people, and interesting conversations happen from there,” Cornell said.

His interest in saunas grew from a practice he and his wife have shared since getting together. The couple even built a sauna at their former Seattle home.

But his love for the steam extended beyond the heat.

Cornell said his grandfather’s death from Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 prompted him to research sauna use and brain health.

Turning his interest in saunas into a business took lots of hard work and perseverance. He originally thought construction would take four months, but it lasted 13.

“Well, I thought it was a simple construction project,” Cornell said. “The building was already here, and we just needed to add a couple hot rooms and a pool. But that was wrong.”

After months of bank loans, construction delays and transforming a former storage unit into a piece of Finland, opening day finally made the venture feel real for Cornell.

Gainesville Sauna House hosted its official grand opening and ribbon cutting on Nov. 12, nearly two months after unlocking the doors.

Colby Kistner/WUFT News Gainesville Sauna House co-owner Taylor Cornell cuts the ribbon during the facility’s grand opening on Nov. 12, 2026. Cornell’s grandparents and Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward stand to the right of her.

Cornell wanted time to work through operations and solidify a family-friendly atmosphere.

Early customers purchased monthly memberships or punch cards rather than paying for individual visits. The idea was to build a consistent customer base and community instead of someone dipping into the cold plunge once and leaving.

“I want the right people who are kind, nice and safe,” Cornell said.

With a young child of their own, the couple wants customers who respect the family-friendly atmosphere.

Some founding members were already coming in five or six times a week. The enthusiasm of founding members has encouraged the Cornells as they work to establish the business.

“They’re getting something out of it, whether it’s mental or physical, and so that’s very fulfilling,” Cornell said.

Founding member Lisa Gavidia’s trip to Finland came with an unexpected coincidence.

She discovered Gainesville Sauna House through “doom scrolling” on Instagram about a year ago. The Gainesville native followed along as the Cornells documented the house’s construction.

Then she and her husband, Mike, took their first trip to Finland. While the couple was enjoying saunas in the Land of a Thousand Lakes, the Cornells announced the opening of Gainesville Sauna House.

The Gavidias returned to the states in September.

Despite them changing continents, their sauna routine remained.

“When we came home from Finland, they were open, which meant we only missed a couple days of being in a sauna,” Gavidia said.

And she’s at Gainesville Sauna House up to three hours a day.

Colby Kistner/WUFT News / Colby Kistner/WUFT News A cold plunge pool sits inside Gainesville Sauna House on Nov. 12, 2026. The facility offers cold-water immersion alongside its Finnish-style saunas.

But the appeal extends beyond the heat.

She will do anything from socializing with other members to meditating under the sun. The facility’s recently added outdoor space has no cover, giving Gavidia a direct view of the open air.

“I’m literally under the sky,” Gavidia said. “You’re aware of your internal space being out there on that deck underneath an open sky.”

She also enjoys watching the Cornells navigate the challenges of a new business. Gavidia has children around the same age as the couple, which allows her to view them as more than business owners.

While members like the Gavidias have found a place to relax, the science behind sauna sessions and cold plunges reveal there’s more beneath the surface.

The temperature is one of many things that shift once someone steps inside a sauna.

Christopher Brown, a clinical associate professor in the University of Florida Department of Applied Physiology and Kinesiology, said the body’s response resembles exercise, even when a person is sitting still.

The heart beats faster, sweating increases and more blood flows toward the skin. Research suggests that frequent sauna use coincides with better cardiovascular outcomes. Other studies have identified potential improvements in blood pressure and circulation.

Jumping into a cold plunge produces a different effect. Blood vessels narrow and breathing speeds up. Research suggests cold-water immersion can reduce perceived muscle soreness after exercise.

However, those findings don’t completely prove that either practice has lasting health improvements.

“We can’t prove causation,” Brown said.

He also advised people with underlying cardiovascular conditions to consult a medical professional beforehand.

Exercise and good nutrition are just as important for frequent sauna and cold plunge users, he said.

“I would recommend approaching these practices as potential ‘tools in a wellness toolbelt,’ rather than miracle treatments,” Brown said.

For Cornell, his long-term goal isn’t measured only by health benefits or the number of customers. His ambitions extend beyond the business, and he hopes to inspire people to build saunas at home.

“It’s what me and my wife love, and so if we can just help more people experience it, I think that would be a success,” Cornell said.

