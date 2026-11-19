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Marion County commissioners approved a new private shooting range this week. It will be built near Indian Lake State Forest, but neighbors are concerned about noise.

The members-only shooting range will be built just north of Ocala. But some residents voiced concerns. Cathy Bryant said she supports gun ownership, but opposes the location.

“ People purchase property in this area for the lifestyle it offers: peace, privacy, and the enjoyment of rural living. Would repetitive gunfire affect a buyer's decision? Could it reduce the number of interested buyers or what someone is willing to pay?” the former county commissioner said.

Supporters want more places to practice safely. Project representatives say it would be built about 30 feet under-ground, to help reduce noise. Commissioners approved the permit for the facility but with some conditions.

Regular shooting must end at dusk or 8 p.m., whichever comes first. One nighttime session a month can continue until 10:30 p.m.