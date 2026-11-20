The future of one of Gainesville’s few remaining public golf courses took center stage Thursday, as the Gainesville City Commission considered competing proposals bidding to take over Ironwood Golf Course.

After months of discussion surrounding the city-owned course, commissioners selected HangTime Golf to buy or lease Ironwood Golf Course in a 5-2 decision that could reshape the future of golf in the city.

HangTime Golf was selected over The Track with commissioners citing some key factors in their decision.

The decision marks a significant step toward a new future for one of Gainesville’s remaining public golf courses, which has struggled financially for years.

HangTime’s initial proposal included a $1.1 million purchase price and plans to invest additional money in improvements during the first year. The company also proposed rebranding the facility as Gainesville National.

Gainesville city commissioners vote 5-2 to select HangTime Golf’s proposal on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. (Jayden West/WUFT News)

For Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward, the decision came down to moving forward rather than allowing uncertainty surrounding Ironwood’s future to continue.

“We don’t want to drag our feet in this,” Ward said. “I feel like we’re very close to a fish or cut bait kind of moment.”

The decision followed a months-long process that began with HangTime Golf, a North Carolina-based company founded by former University of Florida students, approaching the city with an unsolicited offer to purchase, revitalize and rename the course.

In June, commissioners voted 6-1 to open the bidding process on Ironwood, allowing other interested parties to submit their own proposals to purchase, lease or operate the course.

Among those interested was The Track, a locally organized group with ties to Gainesville’s golf community.

Hours before Thursday’s meeting, The Track organized a gathering at Cry Baby’s in downtown Gainesville to rally support for its proposal.

The event, advertised with the slogan “Our city. Our course. Our voice,” encouraged residents to attend the commission meeting and make their voices heard.

Representatives of The Track await the Gainesville City Commission’s decision on Ironwood Golf Course on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. (Jayden West/WUFT News)

The Track’s proposal emphasized maintaining affordable public golf while expanding recreational opportunities through improved practice facilities, a lighted short course and additional amenities.

The group includes Tyler and Trace Rucarean, owners of Gainesville’s Future Country Club, along with local businessman Nick Gallo, former UF NIL strategist Ben Chase and sports broadcaster Jeff Cardozo.

“As much as I told them [Tyler and Trace Rucarean] no, I had to jump on board and be a part of this thing,” Cardozo said. “I know how much they care, I know how much they want to work here, I know how much they’re going to bust their butt to make it work here.”

Despite the group’s efforts to build community support, commissioners ultimately selected HangTime.

For city officials, Ironwood’s future has been about more than improving the course’s playing conditions.

The city-owned facility has operated at financial loss for years, raising questions about whether the city should continue managing it.

According to figures discussed by city officials, Ironwood recorded an operating deficit of approximately $320,000 during the 2026 fiscal year, excluding certain capital and maintenance expenses.

The course has been owned by the city of Gainesville since 1992, but its financial struggles have raised concerns about long-term sustainability.

The financial woes ultimately helped the City Commission reach its decision in choosing HangTime because the group had cash ready and would remove the financial burden from the city.

“The situation that puts us in [financially], I think the best option in those is HangTime,” said commissioner James Ingle.

HangTime’s plans include renovation to the course and clubhouse along with driving range upgrades featuring TopTracer technology, which allows golfers to track shots and participate in interactive games.

However, questions remain about when improvements will begin, how green fees could change and how effective the changes are going to be.

For Gainesville golfers, Thursday’s decision represents a turning point for a course that has served the local community.

Whether HangTime can deliver its proposed improvements while preserving affordable public golf will help determine Ironwood’s future.