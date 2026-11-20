Traffic is blocked at the near Southeast 17th Street in Ocala, near Clyatt Park, the Ocala Fire Rescue said.

On Facebook, they posted a video just before 3 p.m. showing traffic blocked because of a downed tree. Ocala Fire Rescue said the falling hit two cars as it came down, but no one was hurt.

Ocala Fire Rescue said authorities are diverting traffic onto Southeast 25th Avenue and Southeast 18th Avenue. Right now, only one eastbound lane on Southeast 17th Street is open.

Authorities warn drivers to avoid the area if possible.