On what appears to be ordinary farmland, Williston holds a meaningful story that dates back 15 years and goes beyond what meets the eye.

A unique destination stop in Levy County has evolved into an experience unlike any other. The Kirby Family Farm Christmas Train has become a magical place for families and children from as far away as Hawaii, Washington, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, and the entirety of Florida.

It's a vision that has grown over time into something much larger than ever imagined.

Husband-and-wife founders Daryl and Tracy Kirby purchased 110 acres of land back in 2011. They had the unique idea to attract visitors from all over with their rare displays each year. That eventually turned into a nonprofit focused on their true mission: to build a place where children at-risk, with special needs, in foster care, and terminally ill had a place to call home while gaining proper knowledge for their future through an educational organization.

Christmas decorations are laid out on the ground on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in preparation for this year's Kirby Family Farm Christmas Train. (Madison Middleton/WUFT News)

“An overwhelming majority of the kids said somebody was there or somebody stepped in," said Daryl Kirby, founder of Kirby Family Farm. "That somebody could be a teacher, a grandparent, foster parent, or neighbor. Sometimes it was a long-term investment in that person's life; sometimes it was just a short interaction, but something extra got them over that hump to beat the odds.”

Through these experiences, the Kirby Family Farm has shown to be the place where families can make lasting memories and offer countless children a support system through the farm's many amenities.

“I think really the most rewarding part is the fact that we found a niche where we can raise money for the charity, which is obviously the greatest reward to us…being able to further the mission,” Kirby said. "But you’re offering something that is fun and enjoyable, there’s so many good charities that have good causes, good plans, and good deeds but they just don’t have something this unique."

The trees around the track will be decorated with lights for the upcoming Kirby Family Farm Christmas Train scheduled for Nov. 27 to Dec. 26. (Madison Middleton/WUFT News)

Kirby added that most people who visit the farm don’t realize that behind the joy they get from the Christmas lightst, there’s a deeper purpose.

“They think some crazy guy has got some crazy stuff in his backyard. While that’s true, it's for a good cause,” Kirby said.

And behind the family farm’s mission and purpose, creating the beautiful Christmas Train with multicolored lights and festive displays entails hours of preparation.

“I don’t look at it as hard work," said Beth Haakey, the director’s assistant also known as the “Queen Of Lights” said. "It’s a blessing to do it, so I enjoy seeing the kids' faces, it makes my day. And the adult’s too because we’re all kids at heart… I am.”

Sixty-four strands of lights will be manually hung on this 45-foot tall tree which will be on the display at the Kirby Family Farm Christmas Train event. (Madison Middleton/WUFT News)

Haakey said her contribution to the Christmas Train does not equate to a task, but about seeing the smiles on the children's faces when her work is displayed. After perfecting her craft for nearly five years, she has become a very important part of the Kirby Family Farm that everyone looks forward to every Christmas. It is the essence of capturing the pure joy in each individual who visits that makes that experience meaningful for her, she said.

“It just makes it like winning the lottery…spit it out and win it.” Haakey said.

When guests board the train, they are taken on a 20-minute journey through the farm to look at its various displays. The lights may be what draws visitors, but the experience itself of boarding the historic locomotive gives them an entirely different adventure.

The Kirby Family Farm is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and contributions from visitors who ride the Christmas Train go toward its outreach programs to help the development of the children.

A makeshift library inside the Kirby Family Farm classroom where the children go to learn. (Madison Middleton/WUFT News)

“The Christmas Train is our biggest fundraiser, which is the goal and purpose of it, but essentially it’s kind of our way to say thank you to the communities that we’ve been able to help,” Kirby said. “It means a lot just in the fact they come out, they hang out, they have a good time and they’re helping a good cause and it’s pretty crazy when you can do it that way.”

Before the first train ride on Nov. 27, there are hours of work behind the scenes to transform the farm with dozens of displays. It requires the coordination of many contributing volunteers.

“Just getting everything organized before we get started on it, getting all my tools together, the lights, the chords and everything I need," said Wil Haakey, director of operations. "The tree is 45 feet tall, and there are 64 strands on each string.”

The Haakeys are working with their son to chip in wherever is needed to ensure that the Christmas Train and the displays around it are ready to go before opening day.

Daryl Kirby, co-founder of Kirby Family Farm, is seen on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in his office surrounded by his personal collection of decorations. (Madison Middleton/WUFT News)

When the holiday season eventually comes to an end, the Kirby family always looks back on everything they have accomplished for the year.

For the Kirby family, even after one of their busiest events, it does not mean the end of their responsibilities. Their immediate attention quickly shifts on what they can do next to give back.

“Usually we wrap up and clean up after the Christmas Train and there’s a little window where we take a family rest vacation," said Tracy Kirby, co-founder of Kirby Family Farm. "And then we have to get back to work because the first event we have at the beginning of the year is for another charity.”

The short break in between offers a moment of tranquility for the family to recharge before returning to their everyday routine.

Behind the lights and the countless smiles that illuminate the farm each holiday season, there’s a family wanting to serve, living with purpose and dedication.

The first Christmas Train is scheduled for Nov. 27 and continues until Dec. 26.