Florida Museum of Natural History reopens, welcoming patrons back after two years
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Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News
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Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News
The Florida Museum of Natural History reopened Monday.
It's been closed for nearly two years and undergone a series of renovations. WUFT’s Candy Fontana Verde was there as some of the first visitors walked in.