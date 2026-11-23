Ukraine war expands as Zelenskyy claims sea drone strike in Libya
The war in Ukraine is expanding far beyond its front lines.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Ukrainian naval drones sank a Russian warship Sunday in a port in Libya, roughly 1,500 miles from the front lines in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, NATO countries are condemning Russia after missiles landed in Poland late last week.
Here & Now speaks with Chris Miller, the Financial Times’ chief Ukraine correspondent, about the widening geography of the war.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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