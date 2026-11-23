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Thanksgiving is an opportunity to bring communities together each year – and Gainesville has events ready to host families and area residents.

Several groups and businesses are preparing celebrations for people looking for company, time outdoors or a meal away from their own kitchens.

This includes a free community dinner that welcomes people spending the holiday alone and a paid buffet with turkey, seafood and traditional sides.

Here are four places to celebrate, along with what to know before heading out:

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot at Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary

Runners and area residents can begin their Thanksgiving celebration with a morning run on a trail through Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary, which passes through fields, forests and pastures where rescued farm animals live.

Presented by Lloyd Clarke Sports, the Turkey Trot begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 12626 NW County Road 231.

Participants can sign up for a 5K or 10K run on a 3.1-mile course that loops through the sanctuary. Participants of the 10K run complete the course twice. The online registration currently lists the 5K at $40 and the 10K at $50.

“It’s very family friendly,” said Dana Howard, general manager of Lloyd Clarke Sports.

The event typically draws about 700 participants, Howard said. About 500 people are currently registered.

A portion of the registration proceeds supports the farm sanctuary, which rescues farm animals, including cows, pigs and donkeys. The property also includes a wildlife preserve.

Howard said post-race refreshments will include fruit. All food and refreshments served at the sanctuary will be vegan.

Registration and check-in begin at 7 a.m. at Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary. Participants can register through the event’s RunSignup page , and Howard said registration will also be available on the morning of the race.

Flyer for Meizon Church’s Thanksgiving Together event at The Bull in downtown Gainesville. (Photo Courtesy of Miranda West)

Thanksgiving Together at The Bull

The event called Thanksgiving Together began with an invitation to LGBTQ+ people who did not have a place at a Thanksgiving table. It has since grown to welcome anyone displaced looking for a meal and company.

“There’s more than just LGBTQ folks who end up alone on Thanksgiving,” said Miranda West, pastor of operations at Meizon Church, an online church that has organized the event since 2020.

Past guests have included people experiencing homelessness and a traveler who stopped for dinner while passing through Gainesville one year, West said.

This year’s free dinner will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Bull, 18 SW First Ave. Live music will include performances by HelDog and Dude, Chill.

Food is being donated by local partners, including Sodexo Live! and East End Eatery.

Area residents can support the dinner by sponsoring a plate through the event website for $10. Organizers said they hope to donate any money remaining after expenses to the Pride Community Center of North Central Florida.

West said the dinner offers people a place to have a conversation alongside their meal.

“We just wanted to say ‘we’re here, we have a place to sit and we have to have conversation no matter what is happening in your life,’” West said.

Thanksgiving buffet at Covey Kitchen + Cocktails

Covey Kitchen + Cocktails at Hotel ELEO will serve a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1514 SW 14th St. in Gainesville, according to the restaurant's website.

The menu includes roasted turkey with gravy, pineapple-glazed ham, braised short ribs with a red wine demi and pan-seared fish with lemon caper butter sauce. A cold station will offer fruit, garden salad, smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail and oysters.

Sides include collard greens, green bean casserole, stuffing, candied yams, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and dinner rolls. Assorted desserts will also be available.

The buffet costs $55 per person and $30 for children 12 and younger. Bottomless mimosas are available for an additional $20.

Reservations can be made by calling 352-565-3712. Full details are available on the restaurant’s Thanksgiving menu page .

Flyer for Lloyd Clarke Sports Turkey Trot and 5K held at Critter Creek Sanctuary in Gainesville. (Photo Courtesy of Dana Howard)

Gobbler 5K & 10K at Veterans Memorial Park

The holiday's outdoor activities continue Saturday with the Gobbler 5K & 10K at Veterans Memorial Park, 7400 SW 41st Place, according to the US Road Running’s event website.

Organized by US Road Running, the event begins at 8 a.m. and welcomes runners and walkers. Participants can choose either distance, and the course has a two-hour time limit, according to the website.

The race includes themed finisher medals, awards for the top three overall finishers and costume awards. It is also part of the organizer’s series points program.

Entry currently starts at $33.80, including the signup fee. The organizer lists a $5 entry price for children ages 5 to 15, plus the signup fee.

Participants should register online before race day. Packet pickup begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 7:50 a.m., giving participants a 20-minute window to collect their race materials.

Organizers recommend using the Google Maps or Apple Maps links on the official event page to locate the starting line. Water is available at the finish area and at the end of each lap.

Captions:

Last year's Thanksgiving at Covey Kitchen on Nov. 27, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Covey Kitchen Facebook).

Flyer for Lloyd Clarke Sports Turkey Trot and 5K held at Critter Creek Sanctuary. (Photo Courtesy of Dana Howard).

Flyer for Meizon Church’s Thanksgiving Together located at The Bull. (Photo Courtesy of Miranda West).