2026 General Election

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About 150 supporters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly gathered Wednesday to welcome him to Gainesville days before Florida’s general elections on Tuesday.
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On Oct. 6, Superintendent Mike Ripplinger announced in a letter to voters that the change is because a required resolution approving the measure was missing.
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A proposed property tax amendment on the state’s general election ballot could bring relief to Florida homeowners, but Waldo leaders warn that the ballot measure could impact city services and programs due to lost revenues.
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Nationally, the races could determine who gets control over the U.S. House and Senate.
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Early voting is up and running in much of the Sunshine State. If you're planning to beat the Election Day rush, here's what you need to know.
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In Gainesville visit, Senate hopeful Angie Nixon calls for data center restrictions, campaign finance reformSunday, she stopped in Gainesville at the University of Florida along with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
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The Vermont independent joined Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon as part of his nationwide "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, rallying supporters around progressive issues.
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More than 735,000 Florida voters have cast ballots in the 2026 midterms. Here's a look at voter turnout county-by-county.
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The longtime senator from Vermont will join Nixon at a campaign event at the University Auditorium.