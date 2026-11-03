Kat Cammack wins reelection, AP projects

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Rep. Kat Cammack has won the race for Florida's Third Congressional District, beating Democratic opponent Seth Harp.

The Associated Press called the race just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, with Cammack winning about 54% of the vote.

Cammack was first elected to her congressional seat in 2020, taking over for her old boss, Ted Yoho. Since taking her place in Congress, she's served on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Committee on Agriculture.

She championed President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which, according to her website, made 2017 tax cuts permanent. Among Cammack's key issues are affordability, border security, constituent services, fiscal responsibility and the Second Amendment.

Cammack's district encompasses Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Suwannee, and Union Counties.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Florida, 8 p.m. ET in the western Panhandle. See all other Florida election results here and complete Florida voting coverage here.

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