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WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
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Congresswoman Kat Cammack
National
Gainesville Airport K-9 named after 9/11 hero and victim retries
Madison Ginsberg
U.S Congresswoman Kat Cammack recognized Beamer Friday for her eight-and-a-half years of service as the Gainesville Regional Airport’s explosives detection K9.
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