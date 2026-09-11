Gainesville Airport K-9 named after 9/11 hero and victim retries

On Sept. 11, 2026, Gainesville Regional Airport K-9 “Beamer” is hanging up the leash.

U.S Congresswoman Kat Cammack recognized Beamer Friday for her eight-and-a-half years of service as the Gainesville Regional Airport’s explosives detection K9.

Beamer’s handler is Jason Berger, the Gainesville Regional Airport Security Coordinator. Berger said Beamer was originally from Colombia. She was previously named “Caddy” when she came to the United States and her first stop in the U.S. was in New Smyrna Beach for a 20-week training. Berger and Beamer graduated together in 2018 and he said Beamer graduated at the top of her class.

“I never realized how intense and demanding the training would have been, but I loved every second of it,” Berger said. “I was so excited to work side by side with Beamer to keep family, public and employees as safe as possible by adding another layer of security to our airport.”

On Sept. 11, 2001, Todd Beamer, Beamer's namesake, boarded Flight 93 to San Francisco. There were four hijackers on board Flight 93 along with two pilots, five flight attendants and 33 passengers. One of those passengers being Todd Beamer. There were 37 phone calls made by 13 people on board. Beamer made the decision to call a GTE operator and give as much intel on the terrorists, instead of calling his wife, Lisa. His call ended in “Let’s Roll.” Then at 9:57 am, the passengers and crew came together to storm the cockpit.

“I thought this was very heroic and those passengers probably saved many lives at the White House or Capitol,” Berger said. “Since that day, I personally started using the phrase “lets roll” as much as I could.”

When it came time to name Berger’s K-9, he said he knew right away her name should be Beamer, in memory of Todd Beamer's heroism. Berger said he got in touch with Beamer’s widow, Lisa, and asked for permission to use the name and to have “Let’s roll” on her chest.

“Our family loves dogs,” Lisa told him.

When Cammack honored Beamer and Berger for their service Friday, Beamer became the first K-9 to receive a congressional challenge coin in six years.

“ Every single time that I've come in and out of the Gainesville Airport, which is a lot, going back and forth to DC, I see them,” Cammack said. “ And every day in Washington, I'm reminded there's a plaque that is dedicated to the passengers of Flight 93, and, Todd's name is on it, and I always think about Beamer here at home.”

Now, more than eight years later, Beamer is officially retired. But her name and Todd Beamer’s legacy will never be forgotten.