Alachua County residents are grateful for health-focused senior center events

The Alachua County Senior Recreation Center has all but kept Leonard Zaliskas and his wife in Gainesville.

The center, on Northwest 34th Boulevard, hosts events to help the county’s older adults with socialization and offer activities for them to stay in touch with their peers.

“We were really considering moving up north, but once we found the center, I felt like I had friends and a social life again,” Zaliskas, 76, said. “I’d hate to give that up.”

According to USAFacts , which pulls data from the U.S. Census Bureau, about 46,700 residents in Alachua County – or 16% percent of its population – were age 65 and older in 2024.

A 2025 study , “Association Between Senior Center Attendance and Older Adults’ Health,” found that higher senior center attendance was associated with lower levels of loneliness and better mental and physical health in older adults.

The study’s author, Hui Xie, wrote that this shows that engaging with senior centers and their activities can promote older adults’ health and overall well-being.

The center recently hosted its annual Health Fairs and Falls Expo to raise awareness about health resources that residents may not know about. The expo featured organizations offering health screenings and raffles for gift cards for products and services attractive to senior citizens.

One attendee, Rose Crawford, won a $25 supermarket gift card.

“I’ve never won anything before,” said Crawford, 77, of Gainesville. “I couldn’t believe it when they called my name.”

She said she learned a lot about the various organizations and available resources.

“I’m going to get my hearing screening,” Crawford said. “I hope it goes well.”

Zaliskas got his hearing checked, too.

“I failed all the tests,” he said. “I’m not surprised.”

Kathleen Mason, 67, a retired mental- health therapist from Gainesville, said she attends such events to gather information for not only herself, but also for her neighbors unable to do so.

Mason said she also was most excited getting her first hearing screening.

Another type of examination available to attendees was a screening to determine the likelihood of someone falling and getting seriously hurt.

Bruce Sack, a physical therapist with a local therapy and balance center, showed attendees how to better prevent injuries and to use physical fitness to help with their long-term health. He said he visits the center often to teach classes and talk about the risks of falls.

“Nothing makes me happier than seeing people in my clinic because they came to see me here for free and learn how to do it,” Sack said.

Marsha Mott tabled on behalf of UF Health to educate residents on the signs of a stroke. She had various handouts and trinkets with information on them so that they could be informed.

Tess Lippincott/WUFT News Marsha Mott with UF Health stamps a resident’s bingo card at the Health Fair and Falls Expo tables after educating them on the signs of a stroke.

Mott said the event allowed her to connect residents with those resources so that they can be proactive in taking care of their health and reactive.

Despite failing his hearing tests, Zaliskas said he was grateful for the expo and was looking to plan a visit to the audiologist because of it.

“I’m here all the time, but it’s nice to learn more about what is out there in the community,” Zaliskas said. “It helps me feel connected.”

