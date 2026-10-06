Dania Alexandrino selected for the 2026 News Service of Florida Above & Beyond cohort

Dania Alexandrino

Noticias WUFT Spanish-language News Manager Dania Alexandrino, in the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications Innovation News Center, has been named to the 2026 News Service of Florida Above & Beyond cohort. Alexandrino is one of 35 women from diverse fields including education, healthcare, journalism and law to receive the honor.

Alexandrino, a former CNN and Univision journalist, has elevated Spanish-language journalism education in Florida by building one of the nation's premier university-based bilingual newsrooms. In the past decade, she has done so while preparing the next generation of journalists to serve communities that are too often underrepresented. She also spearheaded a successful Telemundo Academy partnership. This media training program connected students with professionals to create pathways to employment.

In her Noticias WUFT role, she bridges higher education and professional journalism in ways that directly strengthen Florida's media landscape. She serves as a mentor to her students who don't simply learn reporting — they produce broadcast journalism for real audiences, gaining experience as reporters, producers, anchors and multimedia journalists while serving Spanish-speaking audiences.

Beyond the classroom, she strengthens journalism education and public media offerings through statewide outreach, shared faculty governance at UF, community partnerships and national collaboration.

Alexandrino will be recognized at a special reception on Oct. 7 in Tallahassee.