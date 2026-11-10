What happens after Election Day? Inside Alachua County's vote-counting process

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Some of the names appearing on Alachua County's write-in ballots were not what voters would typically expect to see. Names such as SpongeBob SquarePants and Jesus Christ appeared on ballots reviewed during a post-election canvassing meeting.

Alachua County Administrative Judge Susan Miller-Jones and Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton examined the write-in names to determine whether they belonged to qualified write-in candidates. The review was one part of the county's larger process of canvassing ballots and certifying election results.

For voters, Election Day may feel like the finish line. But once the polls close, election officials still have several steps to complete before the election process is finalized.

“A lot of people think, ‘Oh, what do they still have to do now the day after the election? There's nothing for them to do,’” Barton said. “That's when the real work starts.”

In Alachua County, the responsibility of administering elections falls to the Supervisor of Elections Office led by Barton. The office oversees federal, state and local elections, maintains voter registration records, recruits and trains poll workers, qualifies candidates and provides election results to the public.

A key part of the post-election process is the Alachua County Canvassing Board. Under Florida law, the board consists of the county's supervisor of elections, a county court judge who serves as chair, and the chair of the Board of County Commissioners or a designated commissioner. The board is responsible for overseeing portions of the election process, including the public canvassing of vote-by-mail and provisional ballots.

Canvassing allows election officials to review ballots and election returns before results are finalized. The meetings also provide opportunities for the public to observe certain procedures. These responsibilities help ensure the election process is completed according to state law.

These processes take place at the canvassing board meetings. During a recent canvassing meeting, Judge Miller-Jones and Supervisor of Elections Barton reviewed vote-by-mail and write-in ballots. But the board's responsibility was not simply to review the names written on the ballots.

Officials had to determine whether the names belonged to qualified write-in candidates under Florida election requirements. A name appearing on a ballot does not automatically make it a valid vote for a qualified candidate.

The review of write-in ballots is only one part of the canvassing process. The board also reviews vote-by-mail ballots, which must meet specific requirements before they can be counted.

This includes reviewing voter certificates and signatures to help verify that ballots meet state requirements. These procedures are intended to ensure that ballots are properly submitted and that eligible votes are included in the final results.

A sign displays the names of the members of the Alachua County Canvassing Board for the 2026 election cycle at the county's Supervisor of Elections Office. The board oversees portions of the post-election process, including the review of vote-by-mail and provisional ballots. (Ethan Pettus/WUFT News0

Another part of the process involves provisional ballots. A provisional ballot is given to a voter when their eligibility cannot immediately be confirmed at the polling location. Rather than turning that voter away, election officials allow the individual to cast a ballot that can be reviewed later.

The Canvassing Board then examines the voter's information and any supporting documentation to determine whether the ballot is eligible to be counted. Florida law allows voters to submit additional evidence supporting their eligibility by 5 p.m. on the second day after the election.

“There are people who may have gone to the polling place. They couldn't find them and they voted a provisional ballot. We have to research those ballots, and the canvassing board makes the determination,” Barton said. “We have more than 240 of those today.”

Along with reviewing individual ballots, election officials must also account for the ballots cast throughout the county. Under Florida Statutes 101.5614, after polling locations close, voting equipment and ballots are secured, and officials compare the number of ballots cast with the number issued. If there is a difference, election officials must document the discrepancy and provide an explanation if one is known. This reconciliation process helps ensure that ballots are accounted for throughout the election.

“It’s a lot of work, a lot of preparation goes into it. But even the days after the election, you know, we’re still very, very busy.” Barton said.

The work that takes place after Election Day plays an important role in maintaining the accuracy and transparency of elections. While Election Day results provide voters with an early understanding of how an election turned out, the additional reviews and procedures help ensure that eligible ballots are accounted for before election results are finalized.

The process is especially important as election officials work to maintain public confidence in the voting system. These are established procedures designed to verify results and ensure elections are conducted according to state law. The work following Election Day ultimately helps reinforce the importance of making sure every eligible vote is properly accounted for.

The names written on Alachua County's ballots may range from recognizable candidates to lesser-known choices, but each ballot becomes part of a larger process that election officials are responsible for reviewing. Behind every election are procedures designed to verify voter eligibility, account for ballots and ensure results are accurately reported.

While the polls may close on Election Day, the responsibility of completing the election continues long after.

Alachua County is set to certify the election Friday morning.