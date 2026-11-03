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Live Results: 2026 Florida statewide elections

WUFT | By Anthony Montalto
Published November 3, 2026 at 2:55 PM EST

This Election Day, WUFT News is your resource for results, updates and more.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Florida, 8 p.m. ET in the western Panhandle. See all local North Central Florida election results here and complete Florida voting coverage here.

Join us for live election night coverage on UF+, available on all major streaming devices including Roku, Fire Stick and Apple TV. Coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.

Can't watch? Listen instead! WUFT-FM will have live updates, analysis and results from NPR News starting at 8 p.m. Click the orange play button above to listen.
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Florida Votes 2026 General ElectionvotevotingElectionFlorida
Anthony Montalto
Anthony oversees news story editing and publication on WUFT.org.
See stories by Anthony Montalto

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