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Voting by the Numbers: Who's turning up to the polls in Florida?

WUFT | By Anthony Montalto
Published October 15, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
Voters line up at the Coral Ridge Mall, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, at polling stations in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Voters line up at the Coral Ridge Mall, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, at polling stations in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

More than 735,000 Florida voters have cast ballots in the 2026 midterms. Here's a look at voter turnout county-by-county.

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The national spotlight is on Florida once again as Election Day gets closer. Here's a look at Florida's voter turnout so far.

Statewide Voter Turnout

Alachua

Bradford

Citrus

Columbia

Line chart view not available yet.

Dixie

Gilchrist

Hernando

Lafayette

Levy

Marion

Line chart view not available yet.

Putnam

Suwannee

Union
Tags
Government and Politics Electionvoting2026 General ElectionFloridavoter turnout
Anthony Montalto
Anthony oversees news story editing and publication on WUFT.org.
See stories by Anthony Montalto

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