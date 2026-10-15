Voting by the Numbers: Who's turning up to the polls in Florida?

Random Game Container i Learn more Our news site introduces games and puzzles to engage readers. Please complete the quick puzzle below before reading the article.

The national spotlight is on Florida once again as Election Day gets closer. Here's a look at Florida's voter turnout so far.

Statewide Voter Turnout

Alachua

Bradford

Citrus

Columbia

Line chart view not available yet.

Dixie

Gilchrist

Hernando

Lafayette

Levy

Marion

Line chart view not available yet.

Putnam

Suwannee

Union