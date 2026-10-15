Voting by the Numbers: Who's turning up to the polls in Florida?
More than 735,000 Florida voters have cast ballots in the 2026 midterms. Here's a look at voter turnout county-by-county.
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The national spotlight is on Florida once again as Election Day gets closer. Here's a look at Florida's voter turnout so far.
Statewide Voter Turnout
Alachua
Bradford
Citrus
Columbia
Line chart view not available yet.
Dixie
Gilchrist
Hernando
Lafayette
Levy
Marion
Line chart view not available yet.