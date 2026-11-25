No one should have to go hungry on Thanksgiving. But for some families, putting a holiday meal on the table isn't always possible.

According to Feeding America , an estimated 27,150 Citrus County residents, or 16.7% of the population, experienced food insecurity in 2024. To ensure residents have access to food during the holidays, local organizations and nonprofits are offering free Thanksgiving meals or access to groceries for those who can’t afford it.

This is especially relevant for families in Citrus County, since children are among those affected, according to Feeding America. In 2023, almost one-quarter (22.6%) of children in Citrus County experienced food insecurity, a higher percentage than both the statewide and national rates.

“There's a lot going on around Citrus County; it's a community that comes together,” said Jamie Ang, Citrus County communications director.

Here’s where to find free meals on Thanksgiving in Citrus County.

Calvary Church

Calvary Church, located at 2728 E. Harley St. in Inverness, will host a free Thanksgiving Day meal Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m., with approximately 15 to 20 spots still available as of Tuesday.

The menu includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, gravy and rolls. Dessert will also be available and includes a variety of pies, brownies and cookies.

To accompany the meal they will have sweetened and unsweetened tea and hot coffee.

David Peterson, a member of the church’s leadership team, said the church has hosted this event for at least five years. This time around, they expect about 20 to 30 volunteers to help provide and serve the food.

“It’s just our way of trying to help our community have the things they need during these harder times,” Peterson said.

Peterson said he hopes the event will ease the stress on families who may otherwise have to choose between putting food on the table and paying their bills.

Residents interested in attending can register through the church’s official website or call the church office for registration assistance.

An aerial view of First Baptist Church of Crystal River, located at 700 N. Citrus Ave. in Crystal River. (Courtesy First Baptist Church of Crystal River via Facebook)

First Baptist Church of Crystal River

The First Baptist Church of Crystal River, located at 700 N. Citrus Ave., will host its 18th annual free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday from noon to 3 p.m.

The menu includes turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, bread rolls and homemade pies for dessert.

Sherri Morton, the church’s pastor’s assistant, said organizers anticipate serving at least 400 people, although there is no set attendance number. The dinner is open to the public.

For Morton, the event is about more than providing a holiday meal.

“There’s so many people that are alone and homeless and just people that need to have somebody to make them feel like they’re important,” Morton said.

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church

The parish will host a free Thanksgiving Day lunch Thursday from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 550 U.S. Highway 41 S in Inverness.