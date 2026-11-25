Weeks before each Thanksgiving, Deeta Adkins begins shopping for the holiday meal, spreading out her grocery purchases over several weeks instead of taking on the expense at once.

Adkins, an acupuncturist and massage therapist, is hosting 12 friends and family members this year to a feast of fried turkey and several side dishes.

Adkins said her family and another one split the shopping and cooking responsibilities for the big holidays they have spent together since their children were in elementary school. She said she typically buys her canned goods at Publix, the produce at Ward’s Supermarket and other ingredients at The Fresh Market.

“We are picky about our flavors, but I will use the cheapest cuts I can,” said Adkins, 66.

Her approach reflects how some households are adjusting their holiday shopping as grocery costs continue to put pressure on family budgets. For others, however, the challenge is more immediate: Making sure there is enough food to last through the month.

The average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people is expected to reach $58.63 this year, or about $5.86 per person, which is a 6% increase from 2025, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Thanksgiving survey.

The cost of individual Thanksgiving staples has also increased.

A 16-pound turkey will average $23.68 this year, about 10% higher than last year, according to the Farm Bureau . Milk, dinner rolls and cranberries will also see price increases.

A comparison of select Thanksgiving staples at three Gainesville grocery stores found differences in prices depending on the store and product. The price of sweet potatoes ranged from 46 cents per pound at Publix to 99 cents at Ward’s, while a can of cranberry sauce ranged from $2.47 at Walmart to $3.29 at Publix.

Di Fang, an associate professor at the University of Florida’s food and resource economics department, said several factors contribute to changes in food prices, including transportation expenses and global conflicts that affect energy and fertilizer costs.

“That matters because food has to move from farms to facilities, distribution centers and eventually grocery stores,” Fang said.

Food prices also vary significantly depending on the category.

Whole turkeys are displayed for 84 cents per pound at a Walmart in Gainesville ahead of Thanksgiving. (Emma Brugna/WUFT News)

Fang said the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected beef prices to increase about 9% in 2026, compared with a price increase of just over 1% for poultry. As a result, families may adjust what they buy to stay within their budgets. Consumers might substitute chicken for beef during the week, Fang said, but Thanksgiving traditions can make those decisions more difficult.

“For some foods, particularly traditional holiday dishes like Thanksgiving, families may be less willing to substitute a turkey for another protein,” she said.

Lower-income families typically spend a larger portion of their income on groceries, making increases in food prices particularly difficult to manage, Fang said.

“When we are seeing a higher grocery price or higher inflation, it disproportionately impacts families of lower income,” she said.

Families may respond by buying fewer groceries, switching to less expensive brands or cutting back on certain foods. Those decisions can become more difficult when households are also paying for rent, utilities, transportation and medical expenses.

Jaclyn Kropp, a professor in UF’s food and resource economics department, said the cost of a holiday meal can add another expense to an already tight budget.

“There’s a lot of choices they have to make about providing a meal or purchasing gifts for their family members or paying their existing normal bills,” Kropp said.

Those decisions can extend beyond what families serve at Thanksgiving, as some parents experiencing food insecurity may skip meals themselves to make sure their children have enough to eat, she said.

“It’s just one more thing they have to decide: Do they want to provide the holiday meal or keep the lights on?” Kropp said.

Changes to federal food assistance programs have added another challenge for some households. More than 5 million people nationwide lost SNAP benefits since the passage of the Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill, according to PBS News .

The law reduced SNAP funding and expanded work requirements, contributing to concerns about food access for low-income households.

Deeta Adkins shops for Starbucks coffee K-Cups at Publix, which she said she only buys when they are on sale because of the price. (Emma Brugna/WUFT News)

In Gainesville, organizations like SWAG Family Resource Center are seeing the growing need for food assistance firsthand. Amanda Demaria, director of development and recruitment with Partnership for Strong Families, which operates SWAG, said the resource center primarily serves families living below the poverty threshold.

“Most of the families do receive SNAP benefits, however it’s not enough to get them through the month,” Demaria said.

She said some families only have enough food to last two or three weeks before needing additional support.

“We are seeing more of a need and more of a regular need, so it’s not just a one-time thing,” Demaria said.

The organization is also seeing more working families seeking help, including people who work full time or hold multiple jobs. She said many children in the area rely on free breakfast and free lunch at school, as well as backpack programs that provide food to take home.

“When school is out of session, that is when our families need the most assistance,” Demaria said.

SWAG connects families with churches and other community organizations providing holiday assistance, including its Thanksgiving basket giveaway, helping them access resources they may not know are available.

The resource center also provides emergency food supplies intended to last about two days and maintains lists with information about other food distributions and agencies throughout Alachua County.

Food insecurity in Gainesville also extends beyond families with children. Demaria said college students at UF and Santa Fe College can also experience food insecurity. She said both schools try to make sure students know where they can find food before campus breaks.

Kropp said food banks can help supplement grocery budgets, particularly during the holiday season when organizations may receive more donations. Yet transportation, operating hours and other barriers can make it difficult for some households to access those resources.

Adkins said planning ahead and dividing responsibilities with another family are ways to manage the cost of hosting. But she said she recognizes that not every household has the same options.

“I think there’s a lot of people who aren’t going to have as good a Thanksgiving as normal,” Adkins said.