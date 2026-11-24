Citrus County is receiving $7 million in state funding to improve water quality and restore local waterways.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an initiative known as the Springs Restoration Grant Program. According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the idea is to reduce nitrogen pollution. And it can be done when homeowners come off of septic tanks and are instead connected to sewer system.

The project will also help fund restoration initiatives in King's Bay and Homosassa Rivers. Both groups will use the money to support efforts that are expected to improve water quality and protect aquatic ecosystems.