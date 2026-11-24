As the holiday season approaches, organizations across Marion County are calling on residents to help support families in need as demand for food, essential supplies and other assistance increases.

From distributing Thanksgiving meals to collecting Christmas gifts for seniors, local nonprofits and community groups are offering ways for residents to support neighbors experiencing hardship.

Here are three ways Marion County residents can give back to their community for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Food assistance volunteering

At Interfaith Emergency Services in Ocala, the holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year, with the organization relying on donations and hundreds of volunteers to meet the growing demand for its services.

The organization typically sees its greatest increase in demand during the holiday season, said Jessica Vega, the director of ministries at Interfaith Emergency Services, a nonprofit founded in 1983 which helps residents in need with food assistance, clothing and shelter.

Vega said the organization typically serves about 80 families per day but expects to assist between 100 and 120 families daily during the holiday distribution period.

To keep up with demand, Interfaith Emergency Services has already spent nearly $19,000 on food for Thanksgiving, not including donations received through community food drives.

“We can’t afford to pay for all the food that’s needed,” Vega said. “So any food drives and donations that come our way, it really helps.”

Residents interested in helping can volunteer to sort food, assist with drive-through pantry operations or organize donation drives. The organization also accepts clothing, hygiene products, furniture and other essential supplies.

While volunteers are needed throughout the year, Vega said community support becomes especially important during the holidays, when the organization faces challenges meeting the increased demand.

“Our goal is to never turn anybody away, and we try to do that as best as we can,” Vega said.

Angel Tree initiative

Ocala Business Leaders, a local networking group, is participating in an Angel Tree initiative, a holiday program that connects donors with families facing financial hardship, providing Christmas gifts for children, seniors, or adults with special needs, according to The Salvation Army. The initiative will help seniors in need through Marion Senior Services by providing requested items.

Cicc Ferrentino, president of Ocala Business Leaders, said the organization has participated in the initiative for approximately eight years.

“Most of the time, they’re asking for things like socks and just the things that you and I would take for granted every day,” Ferrentino said.

Ocala Business Leaders receives a portion of the requests and coordinates donations among its members, Ferrentino said. Participants can bring items to the group’s meetings or deliver them directly to Marion Senior Services, a community nonprofit located at 1101 SW 20th Ct. in Ocala.

Although the group’s efforts are primarily organized among its members, Ferrentino said the Angel Tree initiative involves multiple organizations working to support seniors throughout Marion County.

Gift card donations

Project Hope of Marion County, a local nonprofit organization, is also receiving support this holiday season through a gift card drive organized by Zinnia Wealth Management.

The drive, running from Nov. 16 through Dec. 22, is collecting $25 and $50 gift cards to Walmart, Target and other local grocery stores. Donations will benefit Project Hope, Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection and Kut Different, three local nonprofits serving children and families in need.

Project Hope, established in 2007, provides transitional housing and supportive services to women and children experiencing homelessness in Marion County, according to its website .

The faith-based nonprofit helps families work toward financial independence by providing furnished apartments, employment assistance, financial planning, counseling and other resources. According to its website, the organization has helped more than 200 families transition into permanent housing and self-sufficiency since its founding.

The gift card drive offers community members another way to support families facing financial challenges during the holidays, and community support is invaluable, said Tami Webb, program specialist at Project Hope.

“If there is one thing I’d like to get across, it is how grateful we are to be a part of such a supportive community here in Ocala,” Webb said.