The Alachua County Farmers Market has entered a new chapter, moving seven miles north from its longtime home at the Firehouse to San Felasco Tech City in Alachua.

The relocation has brought a more open layout, increased foot traffic and opportunities for vendors to reach new customers, while raising questions about how the market can turn those visitors into regular shoppers.

For Peter Safranski, chef for Eggnostics, the new location has changed the way customers interact with vendors.

Safranski said he has noticed a younger crowd, including more University of Florida students and younger couples. He said he believes the wider spaces between booths make the market less intimidating for shoppers who may have found the previous location crowded.

“I feel like it's the customer age has gotten closer to University of Florida,” Safranski said.

Founded in 1972, the market began in a downtown parking lot at the corner of University Avenue and Main Street. In 1991, it moved to the county-owned pavilion near U.S. 441 and Southwest 34th Boulevard, where it remained for more than three decades before relocating to 13900 Tech City Circle.

The market's mission is to give Florida agricultural producers a place to sell directly to the public and generate sustainable income. By connecting farmers with consumers, the market helps producers maintain their businesses rather than seek additional employment or sell their land for development.

That mission reflects a broader role farmers markets play in supporting small agricultural operations.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service, small family farms sold $2.4 billion worth of edible agricultural products directly to consumers in 2023.

Those sales, which include transactions at farmers markets, farm stands and through community-supported agriculture programs, exceeded direct-to-consumer sales by any other farm type.

The Alachua County Farmers Market operates as a grower-only market, distinguishing it from markets that allow vendors to purchase wholesale products for resale. Vendors selling produce, plants and other agricultural goods cannot purchase products from other farms or wholesalers and resell them. Agricultural, meat and dairy products sold at the market must be produced, grown, raised or made in Florida.

At the new location, Safranski said customers seem more willing to ask questions about unfamiliar products. Those conversations give vendors an opportunity to explain their offerings and build relationships with shoppers.

“There's way more interaction,” Safranski said. “Like I talk to almost everybody that comes in here.”

Safranski said many of his regular customers followed the market to its new home, but he said he believes additional local marketing could help attract more visitors. He also identified the building's design as an unexpected benefit, explaining that its roof and solar-panel configuration help direct rain away from vendor spaces and reduce weather-related disruptions.

Dan “The Cheese Man” Shaw, who operates The Salty Cow, has also noticed more foot traffic since the relocation.

At the Firehouse, Shaw said his booth was located near the outskirts of the market, close to the food trucks. Depending on its arrangement, he sometimes struggled to attract shoppers.

“Now because it's one big draft way, there's really no way not to notice someone,” Shaw said.

The new location has introduced Shaw to customers he had not encountered before, including members of the nearby Krishna community who have shown interest in his cheese offerings. Shaw said vendors also refer customers to one another, creating opportunities for shoppers to discover additional businesses.

But the move has presented a challenge. Shaw operates at both the Alachua County Farmers Market and the Haile Farmers Market on Saturdays. While Haile has an established customer base that returns regularly, the new location continues to bring him unfamiliar faces.

“We see new people here weekly instead of having that repeat customer,” Shaw said.

For Shaw, that difference provides both an opportunity and a learning curve as he works to develop a consistent customer base at the new location.

Customer Zach Francis, an Alachua resident who visited with his three dogs, Guster, Hilda and Poppy, said the new location offers more parking and room to move around. He previously visited the Firehouse primarily to pick up a few items and leave, but the new location's proximity to his home and the nearby Daft Cow Brewery gives him more reasons to stay.

As San Felasco Tech City continues to develop, the market has an opportunity to reach more residents and workers in the surrounding area. For vendors, the next step is turning that increased visibility into lasting relationships with customers.

The market's relocation has changed more than its address. Its open layout and surrounding businesses offer new ways for shoppers to discover local products, while its grower-only rules preserve its focus on Florida agricultural producers. Whether those advantages translate into sustained growth will depend on the market's ability to build a loyal customer base while continuing to support the farmers and small businesses at its center.