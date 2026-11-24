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Fort White is the smallest incorporated town in Columbia County, with a population of just over 600. Though the town is small, its residents have recently faced some challenges. The most outrage from the council and residents came from the possible unincorporation of the town earlier this year.

In February, former District Two Commissioner Lonnie Harrell proposed dissolving Fort White into Columbia County. It never passed, but some residents said they were fed up and wanted to see change. That opportunity came when two commission seats were open during the November election. Now, both seats see new representation, being filled by those very residents.

In District 1, Dennis Rivera beat incumbent Kathryn Terry. In District Two, Harrell did not seek reelection, opening the race to the public. Alexander Veiga defeated former commissioner James Richardson and Giorgio Thomas, the mayor’s brother, for the seat. Both Rivera and Veiga said they will focus on more community participation and commission transparency.

Fort White Mayor George Thomas said he is happy with the results and is ready for the change.

WUFT spoke with Thomas to understand his perspective on the council’s new members and his plans moving forward.

What follows has been edited for length and clarity.

Caine: What are your impressions of these two newcomers?

Thomas: Overall, good impression. Generally, especially when you consider where we're coming from, I would say overall, I think it's going to be a significant improvement.

Caine: Can you elaborate on that a little bit? What do you mean by ‘where we've come from’?

Thomas: It depends which camp you fall into. If you agree with the actions of this previous council, you may not like what the new council looks like. I think the people of Fort White spoke very loud and clear. So … we know what the majority of people don't want. And if you disagree with a lot of actions the previous council took, as I do, then you're probably feeling pretty good about the new council, as I am.

Caine: What do you think this change is an indicator of, both on the council and that of the members of Fort White?

Thomas: For the members of Fort White, I think they just saw a lot of the ridiculousness, the games, time wasting, town business not being prioritized, personal petty politics and vendettas, and you know people just get tired of that.

So that's what I think from the perspective of the people. … And as far as what it represents on the council, I think it represents a council … that is hopefully, God willing, going to actually represent the people. You know, in Fort White … there are certain groups that have disproportionate influence on the way that things go, and that was very much the case in Fort White.

And so I think with this new council, God willing, that will be much less the case than it has been historically, and definitely than it has been the last two years.

Caine: The residents of Fort White have been seeing a lot of change recently. What do you say to the people of Fort White who have been seeing all of these changes recently?

Thomas: I think the people of Fort White see pretty clearly what's going on. What I would say to them, or what I have told them, is get involved in your election. If you want to see change, go and vote change. … And they did that. And then so now, it's up to the new council to work and do our part to lead Fort White in what I think is a good and proper direction.

Caine: What do you think the first steps for these newcomers will be?

Thomas: I get the impression that they've watched some of the meetings. You know, it's not really a secret what's going on in Fort White. So I think they're kind of familiar with the landscape. That's the impression that I get. I don't know what their priorities are.

I can imagine, based on at least people that I've spoken to, that it's just to restore a basic sense of civility and stability in town operations and town staff, and then tackle the major issues facing Fort White. What are we going to do with our utilities? What are we going to do with our water plant? What are we going to do about the sewage? Do we want to update our comprehensive plan to align with what we want the character of Fort White to be moving forward? Do we want to have a charter review board or commission to update our town charter? What do we want our government structure to be like? I mean the list goes on.

The list goes on, and that was part of my frustration, also. … It was just I think very frustrating for people to watch a town that has so much potential just not really work towards achieving it, and now everybody is expecting us to work towards achieving those goals.

Caine: Say we're a year in the future. You've been working with these two members for around a year now. Where do you see yourself being, working towards those goals?

Thomas: I'll say two things. First and foremost, one, stability in town staff and town operations. Whatever staff that the council chooses to have, they have to be empowered to do the right thing and not feel like every single little tiny thing they do is under a microscope, and they're going to get fired the next day. …

I would say No. 2 is the council members. All the other members of the council need to know where we stand. You know what things are important to this member, what things are important to the other member, and how can we work towards those? So, once we have that stability and those priorities, we can make good progress moving in that direction.

And I would say, to me, a year is too long. If we don't know where everybody kind of stands within the first three to six months, … there's been some sort of a failure there, because I've been transparent from day one about what I want to do, and I know there's some other members of the council that have as well. So I wouldn't think it would take a year to get some major things.

Caine: What is your general message to Fort White residents?

Thomas: Just stay informed. Be involved with your representatives. If there is something that you would like to see or that you're not seeing, reach out to your representatives. I know in the United States we see a bunch of crazy stuff, and it's very easy to get discouraged. But that's part of the process.

Do your part, even if it's just reaching out, calling, emailing, occasionally showing up to a meeting. It doesn't take actually a whole lot of people to do that, to be involved, or to be that informed, to really affect change. So you came, you voted for change, but stay involved, stay informed. And you know this is one of those fights that never ends.

