Election Day Guide: Here's where to go and what to bring

The clock is ticking on the 2026 election cycle. Election Day is finally here.

More than 5.4 million Floridians have already cast a ballot — a number sure to grow as the day goes on. Here's what you need to know before heading out to cast your vote.

RELATED: Voting by the Numbers: Who's turning up to the polls in Florida?

What to bring

In Florida, voters must show a picture and signature ID before receiving their ballot. For most people, a Florida driver's license or identification card will serve both requirements. If you don't have either document, a U.S. passport, credit or debit card, military or student ID, retirement center or neighborhood association ID, or public assistance ID will work. You can use a combination of two forms of ID to meet the requirement, according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections.

If you do not have proper identification, you will be required to vote with a provisional ballot, which may only be counted if you present written evidence of eligibility to the election office prior to 5 p.m. the second day after the election.

Where to vote

You must vote at your assigned voting precinct on Election Day. Your county's early voting location may not be one! Be sure to check with your county's supervisor of elections office for details on your precinct, sample ballot and more Election Day information.

Find your polling place here.

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