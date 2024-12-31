The Point, Dec. 31, 2024: Year in Review: Community News

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Over the next few days, WUFT is bringing you the 2024 Year in Review, a compilation of the noteworthy stories from our newsroom over the last year. On the last day, we're bringing you news from your community.

Community news

National and statewide news is important, but WUFT primarily serves the communities of north central Florida. This year, we brought you the local news that matters. From city commission meetings to law enforcement and more, these are your stories.

• ‘A lot of invisible labor’: Reflecting on the Florida Museum of Natural History’s 2023 repatriation progress

• Reenactment of the 1864 Battle of Olustee returns to Baker County

• Alzheimer's Association’s Brain Bus comes to North Central Florida

Photo courtesy of the Alzheimer's Association

• Women’s History Month: Girls discuss growing up in North Central Florida

• Stigmas, formula-feeding and milk fairies: Gainesville moms discuss breastfeeding

• Gainesville says UF pulling bus budget. UF says there’s been a 'major misunderstanding'

• RTS turns 50: Ridership, funding and routes continue in limbo

• In Gainesville, first-offense youth arrests are increasing. How is Alachua County reaching its troubled youth?

• DeSantis lauds law enforcement, universities at UF press conference as protesters demonstrate

• Candlelight vigil honors the victims of the Marion County bus crash

Sgt. Jordan Hunkin (front, center) is seen wearing his uniform with fellow Marines. (Photo courtesy of James Hobby)

• East Gainesville’s first urgent care center will open soon. Residents call it a “start.”

• Loran Cole, convicted of a murder in the Ocala National Forest, is the first 2024 Florida execution

• Report: Gainesville VA medical center incorrectly used Baker Act on veteran

• Florida lacks language laws for disaster communications, leaving counties, residents on their own

• Gainesville officials brace for law on homelessness, cite challenges and unfunded mandates

Noticias

Este año, el programa de Noticias WUFT tuvo el privilegio de cubrir una diversa gama de noticias locales de relevancia, además de importantes acontecimientos internacionales en el hemisferio latinoamericano como las elecciones presidenciales en la República Dominicana, México y Venezuela. De igual manera, se brindó cobertura exhaustiva a la temporada de huracanes en Florida, un fenómeno que fue abordado directamente por nuestros reporteros, quienes se dedicaron a dar voz a las víctimas de estas devastadoras catástrofes naturales. Al finalizar el año, se otorgó una atención especial a la carrera política y las elecciones presidenciales en Estados Unidos, eventos de trascendental relevancia tanto a nivel nacional como internacional. Aquí están nuestras mejores historias:



El Centro de Detención ICE del Condado de Baker en Macclenny, Fla. visto el 6 de abril, 2020. (Sam Thomas/Fresh Take Florida)

• A pesar de los requisitos de acceso lingüístico, un centro de detención ICE en el condado de Baker “no se preocupa por entender” a los detenidos que no hablan inglés

• Un Acto de Bondad: Construyendo Sueños en Gainesville

• Un profesor de la Universidad de Florida realiza un vuelo histórico al espacio

• El presidente de la República Dominicana, Luis Abinader, asegura un segundo mandato con un 58.85% inicial de los votos

• Venezuela actualmente enfrenta una grave crisis política después de las elecciones presidenciales. Todo lo que debes saber

Willy Chirino durante su presentación en Bo Diddley Plaza durante la tercera edicion del Tu Fiesta Radio Festival 2024. Foto por: Valerie Merchan Mendoza.

• El cantante cubanoamericano Willy Chirino recibe proclamación y llave de la ciudad de Gainesville

• Huracán Debby deja estragos en la Florida con grandes inundaciones mientras se desplaza a Georgia y Las Carolinas

• Florida carece de leyes para las comunicaciones de desastre multilingües, dejando a los condados y a los residentes a valerse por sí mismo

• Gainesville se ve afectado tras el paso del huracán Helene

• Florida sufre dos grandes huracanes en menos de dos semanas

• Rick Scott y Debbie Mucarsel-Powell reconocen el poder del voto latino

• Estudiantes de Primera Generación en UF: Una semana dedicada a celebrar y empoderar

• Las redes sociales y la salud mental: Explorando el impacto en la violencia escolar

Estudiante navegando plataformas digitales. Foto por: Camila Garcia Chirino.

Florida good

The news can sometimes be hard to read. Stories of tragedy and violence often lead the headlines. But there was a lot of good news in 2024, too. Below, find stories of positivity and resilience in north central Florida.

A horse at the Retirement Home for Horses at Mill Creek Farm in Alachua, Fla., reaches over the fence for a carrot Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)

• 91-year-old founder feeds horses every day at the Retirement Home for Horses

• A pirate's life: Levy County man steers toward entertaining as full-time buccaneer

• From rags to riches: How a Starke antique store owner’s life changed through faith

• Gainesville’s forgotten history: Birthplace of the women’s rights movement

• Thaliondor: Ocala LARPers find community through fighting

• Hundreds attend Great Florida Bigfoot Conference in Ocala

A person dressed in a Bigfoot costume meanders through the 2024 Great Florida Bigfoot Conference. (Timothy Wang/WUFT News)

• Young people splurging more as “little treat” internet trend booms

• ‘Mr. Alachua’: Community cheers on young man in his mission to 'spread joy'

• The ‘Berry Queen’: Environmental activist fights invasive plant species in local parks

• Florida marching bands get a reprieve from rising temperatures

• ‘I'm really happy I came today’: Ocala Blue Star Mothers welcome veterans and attendees through new car show

Chester Irvin, Chuck Hardyman and Gordon Pronger chat while looking at the vintage vehicles in the Ocala Blue Star Mothers’ car show on Sunday. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)

• Drawing the line: Meet a Florida tattoo artist using his art to help heal

• The sock man is paying a favor forward

• Limitless legends: Soccer team offers girl with limited muscle control a chance at the game

