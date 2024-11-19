Drawing the line: Meet a Florida tattoo artist using his art to help heal

Nick Calcia, a tattoo artist, has spent much of his life perfecting his craft and finding solace in the art of tattooing. But his journey hasn’t been easy.

After falling in love with tattoos as a teenager, he became consumed by addiction, spending a decade drinking and using drugs. His addiction led to a painful turning point: He vomited blood one night, which scared him into seeking help.

Choosing recovery, Calcia now focuses on his passion for tattooing, which helps him stay grounded.

"While I'm tattooing, I'm in the zone, and everything else is gone," he said.

Today, he is dedicated to changing not just the bodies of his clients, but his own life. The healing process continues as Calcia finds purpose in his art, bringing joy to others while also healing himself.