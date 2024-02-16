Reenactment of the 1864 Battle of Olustee returns to Baker County

The Reenactment of the Battle of Olustee returned to Baker County on Friday, Feb. 16 for a weekend dedicated to preserving the history of the largest battle in Florida during the Civil War.

The Battle of Olustee, which occurred in 1864, was an attempt by Union soldiers to ruin the Confederate food supply and recruit more African Americans.

While pushing toward Tallahassee, the Union clashed with Confederate soldiers causing the battle in Olustee, where Union soldiers had to retreat back to Jacksonville.

The weekend festivities include a day of educating school children about the history of the war on Friday, a full-scale reenactment of the battle on Saturday and Sunday, and a 19th-century-themed ball where period dress is encouraged.

With more than 2,000 people taking part, the event will commemorate the 160th anniversary of the battle and the 47th anniversary of the reenactment. The weekend allows the public to get a realistic taste of some of the most influential Civil War history in Florida.

