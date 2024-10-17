Florida marching bands get a reprieve from rising temperatures

The weather may have cooled, but students in Florida's high school and college marching bands will have the heat of summer seared in their memories for a long time.

Earlier this year, band directors and staff took precautions to keep students safe as Florida temperatures surpassed 90 degrees during rehearsals and game days.

With the weather cooling throughout the season, bands are experiencing a reprieve. Gainesville's high temperatures on football Friday and Saturday will be in the 70s.

But musicians and directors alike know warmer summers and early falls are not expected to abate anytime soon, and warm temperatures will continue to be an issue for summer practices and football games.

“The safety and well-being of our students are at the forefront of every decision we make,” said Jeremy Lee, the assistant director of bands at Santa Fe High School. “We follow strict guidelines to ensure they are protected from the heat and other risks.”

Both high school and college marching band uniforms typically consist of several pieces of clothing. Shirts and shorts with the school logo are worn under bibbers, which are overall-like pants, and heavy jackets that zip up on the side or back.

They complete the look with gloves and shakos, the tall hats with feathers on top, that give band members their signature look.

Gator Marching Band trombone players rehearse on Oct. 1, 2024. (Aimee Sullivan/WUFT)

While this attire is necessary in other states where game days get cold, band members at games in Florida need no layers.

The University of Florida Gator Marching Band is no exception to this uniform standard.

“We put them on about an hour before the game until we get into the stands,” said Eli Corneliussen, a sophomore sousaphone player in the Gator Marching Band.

Long hours in the hottest part of the day call for some adjustments to ensure safety, including allowing members to remove their jackets in the stands. If the day is hot enough and all the members are wearing the correct shirt under their bibbers, they are allowed to take off the warmest part of the uniform.

The Gator logo on the arm of the marching band uniform jackets. (Aimee Sullivan/WUFT)

“We march all the way from the music building to the stadium, perform pre-show and get into the east side of the stands,” Corneliussen adds. “The sun is beating down on us and we’re hot and sweaty, so it helps to take our jackets off as soon as possible.”

The Santa Fe High School Raider Regiment has changed its uniforms from the traditional wool and cotton uniform jackets to a more comfortable fabric.

“We have also changed out our traditional home uniforms to use a lightweight lycra top and a 95% polyester, 5% nylon high-quality breathable stretch fabric to help keep them cool and protected,” said Lee.

Along with wardrobe precautions, keeping students hydrated during the game is a priority.

Students’ water bottles on the side of the field during a Gator Marching Band rehearsal on Oct. 1, 2024. (Aimee Sullivan/WUFT)

“They give us a bottle of water as soon as we get to our seats after the pregame show,” said Skylar Grooms, a freshman clarinet player in the Gator Marching Band. “Then after halftime, we get a Gatorade and a banana.”

To put on elaborate halftime shows, bands typically practice three or four days a week before performing at a game or competition.

The Gator Marching Band rehearses five days a week, including a morning rehearsal before games, and the Santa Fe Raider Regiment rehearses three days a week with football games and competitions on the weekends.

Band directors intentionally schedule some of their rehearsals later in the day to allow the weather to cool down before the full band is outside. Avoiding the outdoors during the hottest hours of the day helps students stay safe.

A map of the University of Florida campus shows the route the Gator Marching Band takes from the Plaza of the Americas to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on game days. (Aimee Sullivan/WUFT)

“Rehearsal schedules are always structured with student safety in mind,” Lee said.

During rehearsals, students are expected to wear athletic clothes and shoes, as well as hats and sunglasses. They are also encouraged to bring sunscreen for UV protection.

While rehearsals are an opportunity for students to build endurance, providing ample water breaks throughout the multihour period outside is necessary.

“Depending on the heat index, breaks are taken every 15 to 20 minutes, and students are encouraged to stay hydrated and go to one of our many shaded areas throughout the break,” said Lee.

1 of 2 — Sullivan_marchingband02.jpg University of Florida students take a water break during a Gator Marching Band rehearsal on Oct. 1, 2024. (Aimee Sullivan/WUFT) 2 of 2 — Sullivan_marchingband03.jpg A student takes a drink of water as he checks his music during a Gator Marching Band rehearsal on Oct. 1, 2024. (Aimee Sullivan/WUFT)

Even with these precautions in place, students can still fall victim to the extreme heat.

“During band camp, a lot of our marching band members suffered from heat exhaustion, and we've had a member pass out,” said Alana Seals, a senior drum major at Santa Fe High School.

Much of the physical fitness aspect is on the students to maintain. Band staff cannot monitor their day-to-day routines, so the students must hold themselves accountable for staying healthy for rehearsals, games and competitions.

“We are expected to stretch, exercise, and eat well daily,” said Nathan White, a senior front ensemble member at F.W. Buchholz High School.

Students wait between reps during a Gator Marching Band rehearsal on Oct. 1, 2024. (Aimee Sullivan/WUFT)

Directors make sure that the students are conditioned and educated on how to handle the heat. This includes giving students longer water breaks and having them exercise to build endurance for rehearsals.

“We implement a gradual conditioning process early in the season to help students acclimate to the heat. We also educate our students on recognizing the signs of heat-related issues and encourage them to communicate if they're feeling unwell,” said Lee.