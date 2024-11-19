The sock man is paying a favor forward

Jasper Roe, a pastor known as "The Sock Man," has dedicated his life to serving Gainesville’s homeless community.

His journey began 10 years ago when he started helping those without shelter by providing food, hygiene products and socks, all funded out of his own pocket. What began as a small effort grew into the Community Sock Ministry, which now includes dozens of volunteers and a truck full of donations.

Roe’s compassion stems from personal experience — he was once homeless himself as a teenager. He knows the pain of hunger, cold and loneliness, he said, and he aims to offer hope through simple acts of kindness.

Roe’s ministry is not about recognition but fulfilling his calling to help others, he said. He was inspired by a moment when a woman gave him socks and shared the message of Jesus. Today, he partners with the Gainesville Salvation Army, continuing his mission three days a week.

