WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Plans to Revoke Chinese Student Visas Spark Concern on UF Campus

WUFT | By Sofia Dinka
Published May 30, 2025 at 1:51 PM EDT
Students walk by On Top Of The World, a statue outside of the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business Administration’s undergraduate building in Gainesville. (Ethan Goddard/ Fresh Take Florida)
Students walk by On Top Of The World, a statue outside of the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business Administration’s undergraduate building in Gainesville. (Ethan Goddard/ Fresh Take Florida)

The U.S. government is preparing to “aggressively revoke” Chinese student visas, a move that could disrupt the education plans of thousands of students, including nearly 2,000 at the University of Florida.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the policy shift in a statement Wednesday night, saying visa criteria for students from China and Hong Kong will be revised to "enhance scrutiny". The announcement follows ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China over national security concerns and academic collaboration.

At UF, Chinese students make up the largest international student group on campus, according to 2020 data from the university.

In a written statement, the UF Chinese American Student Association called the development “deeply concerning,” saying international students “add great talent to our school and others across the country.”

More than one million Chinese students are currently studying in the U.S., according to data from the Institute of International Education.
Government and Politics
Sofia Dinka
Sofia is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Sofia Dinka