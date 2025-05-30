U.S. Plans to Revoke Chinese Student Visas Spark Concern on UF Campus

The U.S. government is preparing to “aggressively revoke” Chinese student visas, a move that could disrupt the education plans of thousands of students, including nearly 2,000 at the University of Florida.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the policy shift in a statement Wednesday night, saying visa criteria for students from China and Hong Kong will be revised to "enhance scrutiny". The announcement follows ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China over national security concerns and academic collaboration.

At UF, Chinese students make up the largest international student group on campus, according to 2020 data from the university.

In a written statement, the UF Chinese American Student Association called the development “deeply concerning,” saying international students “add great talent to our school and others across the country.”

More than one million Chinese students are currently studying in the U.S., according to data from the Institute of International Education.

