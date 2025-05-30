The Point, May 30, 2025: Global forecasters predict record-breaking heat

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida university president selections come with transparency, DeSantis influence concerns. "The state House passed a bill this year that would have peeled back the 2022 law hiding presidential search information. It also would have limited the governor's sway in the process...But the governor came out swinging against the legislation."

• Florida Storms: Florida gets stormier as cold front pushes through. "Expect the cold front to enhance shower and thunderstorm activity across the panhandle on Thursday and Friday. As the cold front continues to move south, showers and thunderstorms will become more prolific throughout the weekend."

• WUFT News: WUFT Receives Four 2024 Region 13 RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards. "The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. Region 13 is comprised of media outlets from Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Union County fires Andrew Thomas from football coach and athletic director roles. "Andrew Thomas, who led the Union County (Lake Butler) football team to the FHSAA Rural State Semifinals this past season, has been relieved of his duties as head football coach and athletics director of the Tigers."

• The Alligator: Gainesville selects new fire chief. "The City of Gainesville selected Joseph “Shawn” Hillhouse as its next fire chief after a nationwide search, according to a Thursday press release. He will officially assume the role June 9."

• Mainstreet Daily News: UF finalizes $37M contract for 3,180 acres planned for conservation, golf course. "The University of Florida finalized its $37 million purchase of 2,600 acres just west of Gainesville in March, taking the next step toward a potential 36-hole golf course."

• Gainesville Sun ($): University of Florida Police Department adds additional K-9 unit. "(UPD Maj. Latrell) Simmons said when dogs are training to detect explosives, scent is key. K-9s are trained to associate specific explosive scents with positive reinforcement, like a toy or praise. Additionally, K-9s can distinguish between a target's odors to other environmental scents."

Around the state

Ricky Leath, an outreach specialist with the City of Miami, talks with Bei Zhao, right, as he works with the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust to distribute bottles of water and other supplies to the homeless population, helping them manage high temperatures, May 15, 2024, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

• Associated Press: Get ready for several years of killer heat, top weather forecasters warn. "There's an 80% chance the world will break another annual temperature record in the next five years, and it's even more probable that the world will again exceed the international temperature threshold set 10 years ago, according to a five-year forecast released Wednesday by the World Meteorological Organization and the U.K. Meteorological Office."

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida reports nearly 900 COVID deaths this year while lauding federal shift in vaccine policy. "While the number of deaths has gradually climbed in recent months, the toll remains far below previous years. COVID-19 fatalities in Florida peaked in 2021 with nearly 40,000 reported deaths."

• WLRN-Miami: Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz finds 'incredibly disturbing' conditions at Krome. "Krome, the United States' oldest immigration detention facility and one with a troubled history, has come under national scrutiny again in recent months after reports of abuse and detainee deaths."

• Tampa Bay Times ($): A judge blocked Florida’s immigration law. Police arrested 25 anyway. "Most were pulled over for minor traffic infractions: following too closely, going 10 miles per hour over the speed limit, stopping on the side of the highway. One man was arrested after he was an apparent victim in a hit-and-run crash. Another was a U.S. citizen."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: About 100 people were detained in a Tallahassee immigration sweep. "Helpless. That's how Morgan Orozco says she felt standing on the other side of a caution tape line as she watched yet another busload of immigrants near Tallahassee's College Town get driven away."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida's state Senate leader says lawmakers still have time for a budget deal. "The Florida legislature’s republican majority remains at impasse over a state budget even as the start of the next fiscal year, looms. This comes as state agencies and others grow increasingly concerned about a possible government shutdown."

• WLRN-Miami: Everglades scientist ordered to surrender to serve jail term. "Tom Van Lent was sentenced to time behind bars after the Everglades Foundation accused him of stealing trade secrets three years ago. Van Lent denied stealing protected documents, but a judge found him guilty of criminal contempt after he disobeyed an order to stop deleting information from his computers. Van Lent said he was erasing personal documents."

• News Service of Florida: Space Florida eyes Cape operations. "As Florida leaders call for moving the nation’s space-agency headquarters to Brevard County, Space Florida is launching a study about how NASA and U.S. Space Force operations could be merged at Cape Canaveral."



Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.