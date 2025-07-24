RTS Advisory Board approves route changes for fall 2025 amid budget cuts

The Regional Transit System Advisory Board voted on July 23, 2025, to approve changes to Gainesville bus routes for the fall 2025 semester, citing funding cuts and ongoing adjustment challenges with the University of Florida as key reasons behind the decision.

During the meeting, held in a small conference room, 13 board members reviewed a presentation outlining the revised routes, which are scheduled to take effect on Aug. 18, 2025. Oscar Santiago Perez, chair of the RTS Advisory Board, said that while the board has worked to adjust service thoughtfully, negotiations with UF have complicated the process. He suggested that the university has made it more difficult to maintain the previously proposed service schedules.

The presentation included projected ridership data, a breakdown of route changes and an analysis of how the adjustments could impact vulnerable residents. One slide focused specifically on Gainesville residents living below the poverty line and how the revised routes might reduce their access to reliable public transportation.

The board held three separate votes on components of the new plan. Most members supported the changes, though board member Dennis Underwood expressed concern about the long-term implications. Underwood, a former bus driver, said the changes are not ideal but are necessary given current budget constraints. He added that if funding increases, he would support reinstating the original routes.

The new plan includes reduced frequency on several lines and cuts to some late-night services. Officials stated that the restructuring aims to save money while better aligning with current ridership patterns.

Public input will play an important role moving forward. The board plans to gather community feedback through the RTS website and listening sessions scheduled for later this fall.

Alyssa Ohaegbulam, a UF Summer B student, said she frequently uses RTS to travel to and from class, but unreliable schedules and delays make it difficult.

“Restore some of the cut RTS funding to bring back important routes,” she said. “I don’t live on campus, so I drive here and sometimes rely on buses. My biggest problems are parking and delayed buses, and it doesn’t help when the bus comes every other hour.”

The RTS Advisory Board will hold its next meeting on Sept. 24, 2025.