DeSantis, Ingoglia launch audits into two local governments; Gainesville responds

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced Tuesday that the state will begin audits of local governments in Gainesville and Broward County as part of the Florida Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative.

The DOGE program, modeled after federal government efficiency efforts promoted by the Trump administration, was approved by the state legislature to examine operations in local governments, universities, and sheriff’s departments.

DeSantis said the audits will focus on several key areas:

• “Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives inconsistent with state law”

• Redundant services

• Spending that may indicate waste or fraud

“ But if you're a Floridian, whether it's city or county government,” DeSantis said, “taxpayers should be put first.”

Ingoglia, who was sworn in Monday, will oversee the audits.

“ So, governor, the team at DOGE Florida, I look forward to working with you side by side to make sure that we're holding people accountable,” Ingoglia said during a press conference in Gainesville.

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward responded to the announcement by emphasizing the city’s existing efforts toward fiscal responsibility.

“ We are not spending irresponsibly. Our books are wide open to everyone,” Ward said. “The bulk of our spending is on public safety and public works, which is exactly where the people of Gainesville want it to be.”

Ward also pointed to the city’s recent financial track record that followed a January 2022 report by state auditors. He cited:

• A debt reduction plan.

• A stable millage rate.

• An improved credit rating.

He said Gainesville officials are prepared to answer the seven-page questionnaire from DOGE when the audit begins next week.

