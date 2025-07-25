WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alachua County kicks off new school year with celebration

WUFT | By Isis Snow
Published July 25, 2025 at 10:23 AM EDT
Admin from across Alachua county gather at an early morning back to school event, to hear from speakers like the county superintendent, teacher of the year and the PTA president. The event also outlined the year’s initiatives for the county’s public schools. (Isis Snow/WUFT News)
1 of 4  — snow_kickoff_1.JPG
Admin from across Alachua county gather at an early morning back to school event, to hear from speakers like the county superintendent, teacher of the year and the PTA president. The event also outlined the year’s initiatives for the county’s public schools. (Isis Snow/WUFT News)
Alachua County Teacher of the Year Monica Benson speaks on how she plans to maintain her high standard of teaching within her classroom and how other educators can as well. (Isis Snow/ WUFT News)
2 of 4  — snow_kickoff_2.JPG
Alachua County Teacher of the Year Monica Benson speaks on how she plans to maintain her high standard of teaching within her classroom and how other educators can as well. (Isis Snow/ WUFT News)
The school kickoff was held at Westwood Middle School at 3215 NW 15th Ave. in Gainesville. Built in 1960, the school was recently renovated to reflect the county's strides in improved education. (Isis Snow/ WUFT News)
3 of 4  — snow_kickoff_4.JPG
The school kickoff was held at Westwood Middle School at 3215 NW 15th Ave. in Gainesville. Built in 1960, the school was recently renovated to reflect the county's strides in improved education. (Isis Snow/ WUFT News)
4 of 4  — snow_kickoff_3.JPG
Alachua County Public School’s Superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton outlines the 2025-26 initiatives, which include showcasing the county’s success, maintaining academic excellence and uplifting students in the classroom with new teaching techniques. (Isis Snow/WUFT News)

Alachua County Public Schools kicked off the 2025-26 academic year with a district-wide event on July 24 at Westwood Middle School. Principals, assistant principals and district staff gathered to celebrate last year’s successes and hear about priorities for the year ahead from Superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton and other district leaders.

The early morning event gave staff a chance to mingle and grab breakfast before the celebration officially began. A lively student marching band kicked off the program, energizing the crowd with music.

Throughout the assembly, other student groups performed, highlighting the district’s rich extracurricular successes and the talents cultivated across Alachua County schools.

The event also celebrated district achievements. Last academic year, the county was only two percentage points away from earning an A grade and the district’s performance increased on a majority of the state’s grading components.

Three public elementary schools in the district earned an A grade last year as well, including Hidden Oak, Talbot and Littlewood. And middle schools who got an A last year include Fort Clarke and Kanapaha — their first since 2015.

Speakers such as 2025 District Teacher of the Year Monica Benson and PTA President Kristen Mau stressed the vital role educators play in shaping students' lives and urged faculty to carry on their impactful work.

“Leadership changes lives,” Benson said. “When leaders create environments where all students are valued, where differences are seen as strengths and where inclusion is standard not an exception, that’s when real transformation begins.”

Superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton took the stage to outline her vision for the year ahead, focusing on alignment, collaboration and student engagement. She emphasized goals like increasing student-to-student collaboration, using data to drive instruction and conducting more collective “rigor walks” by administrators.

“We really want to work on student engagement so students aren’t just being spoken to, but they’re working with each other… because students learn from each other,” Patton said. “That’s one of our primary goals this year.”

Patton also introduced efforts to unify district branding, including a new website domain — alachuaschools.net — and updated email addresses to reflect the change.

“We’re proud of our district and everything we’re doing,” she said. “When you bring 110 people into one space, the energy is more than just 110… it’s synergy. That’s what makes events like this powerful.”

Principals echoed that sense of unity and momentum. Melissa Pratto, principal at Fort Clarke Middle School said her campus is especially energized after earning an A grade for the first time in a decade.

“I’m so proud of our staff and students,” Pratto said. “They worked incredibly hard last year, and we’re looking forward to celebrating that success and building on it.”

Pratto also announced new initiatives at her school, including an expansion of career and technical education (CTE) opportunities for middle school students — a first for the district. She said her team is also focused on strengthening instructional practices to better support all learners.

Buchholz High School Principal Kevin Purvis said his school is equally committed to maintaining its legacy of excellence after raising its school grade last year by double digits in some areas.

“At Buchholz, we have a standard of excellence,” Purvis said. “Our students know they’re part of something bigger—a tradition—and they work hard to uphold that.”

As the event came to a close, the energy in the room reflected both pride in past accomplishments and optimism for the year ahead. And, as the new school year gets underway, district leaders are balancing celebration with a clear sense of purpose.

With encouraging progress behind them and ambitious goals ahead, Alachua County Public Schools are stepping into 2025–26 with both momentum and a commitment to keep pushing forward.
Education
Isis Snow
Isis is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Isis Snow

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required