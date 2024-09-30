‘Mr. Alachua’: Community cheers on young man in his mission to 'spread joy'

Unlike many young people, Malcolm Graham can’t wait to report for his “job” on U.S. Route 441 in the City of Alachua. It’s work he said he’s ready to do for the rest of his life.

Racing on his bike to his “official dance location,” in front of a tire shop about 100 yards west of Interstate 75, Graham, 22, begins his tasks as “Mr. Alachua” shortly after daybreak.

Whether in sizzling heat, pelting rain or piercing cold, he stays on the job – strutting, swaying and bouncing on shoeless feet. He persists until about 5:30 p.m., six days a week. He sees himself as fulfilling his life’s mission: spreading joy and positivity.

Graham became “Mr. Alachua” when passersby caught on to his daily routine of dancing, pointing, waving and singing to music he broadcasts through a speaker he holds to his ear. Drivers began beeping and waving back, which encouraged him to dance and wave even more.

Eventually, someone brought Graham a safety vest with the moniker on the back. Then he was gifted a sign emblazoned with it and his other nickname, “Bike Boy Dancer,” to designate his official dance area. Then more signs came.

Local business owners who appreciated Graham’s faithfulness to his “job” offered to sponsor him. In return, he fastened signs with their logos and contact information to his bike. He takes the responsibility seriously, taking to social media and asking his fans to support the businesses.

“And he absolutely crushes it,” said Derek King, owner of True Force Roofing, the first sponsor of “Mr. Alachua.”

When Graham’s not dancing, his ministry continues on social media. In his posts, he also urges his followers to pray for the community and country – and to always be kind to each other. And many followers receive individual direct messages of encouragement throughout the day.

And that encouragement is contagious. Passersby often show their support of Graham’s efforts beyond just beeping and waving. When it’s hot outside, some stop at the nearby gas station to bring him blue Gatorade, his favorite drink, to help him stay hydrated.

And recently, when he shared on social media that the solar-powered lights he’d planted around his “official dance location” sign were stolen, one of his supporters promptly supplied new ones.

Though most in the community support Graham, there’s been the inevitable hostility as well.

“He has faced it, but he don’t match it,” said his aunt, Kenyata Curtis. “He don’t match that energy where he give evil back to evil or negativity back to negativity. He’s always going to be who he is, and bring that joy and put that smile on your face.”

Curtis said their family worries about his safety when dancing near a busy road, but they support his mission because they know it’s so important to him. “He finds purpose in it every day,” she said. Noting also that he only stays home when he’s sick, she added, “That’s all he thinks about.”

Asked how long he’ll keep doing, Graham shrugs matter-of-factly: “Forever. I think, forever.”

