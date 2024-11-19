Limitless legends: Soccer team offers girl with limited muscle control a chance at the game

Eleven-year-old Harper Youmans faces a rare genetic disorder, Rett Syndrome, which affects her ability to move and speak.

Diagnosed after years of uncertainty and hospital visits, Harper's condition leaves her non-verbal and with limited muscle control. Her mother, Leslie Youmans, once mourned the loss of the life she envisioned for her daughter.

But that changed when Harper joined the Limitless Legends Football Club, an adaptive soccer team created by physical therapist Amanda Guevara.

On the field, Harper's personality shines, and she enjoys being the center of the crowd's attention, Leslie Youmans said.

The team is designed to give children with disabilities a chance to shine. For Harper and her family, the impossible is becoming possible, one goal at a time.