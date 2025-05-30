Alachua County holds grand opening for Fire Station #21

A ribbon-cutting ceremony in Alachua County unveiled a new state-of-the-art fire station after more than a year of construction.

“It needed to be replaced 20 years ago,” said Alachua County Fire Rescue Chief Harold Theus in an interview with WUFT.

The ceremony included remarks from Theus, Alachua County Commission Chair Charles S. Chestnut IV, Alachua Assistant City Manager Rodolfo Valladares, and Alachua Mayor Walter Welch.

Festivities included a flag raising ceremony as well as Theus and Mayor Walter Welch decoupling a hose with county and city officials.

The new station #21 is located at 16121 NW 173rd St., Alachua, and is 2.3 miles west of Alachua City Hall. Construction on the building began in March of 2024 with the 11,500 square foot facility costing about $7 million. The station is built to last over 50 years, according to the fire department.

The facility houses energy-efficient equipment, sustainable design building features and back-up generated power allowing for operation in all conditions. The station has a brand-new E-ONE Typhoon fire truck and a water tanker allowing the station to supply water to areas without it. They also have an advanced life support ambulance which will operate out of the same station, according to Theus.

Assistant City Manager Rodolfo Valladares said the new station will serve as a center of emergency response and shows the bond between the firefighters and community.

Theus said the new station will really help Alachua.

“ We're gonna be able to place more resources here over time,” he said. “It gives us a longer kind of a permanency with this brick and mortar station that we have. The crews that are here are fantastic, and their living environment is really important to them.”

The location was found on the property appraiser's office website, after prices began to spike out of their budget because of the pandemic.

“Really made a cold call to the person that was listed as the owner of this 300 acres and had a great conversation with him,” Theus said.

After describing what the station was looking for and the hope of building a fire station, the property owner was readily willing to help and Alachua purchased a two-acre plot for $45,000, according to Theus.

The station will have five staff on duty at all times as well as a battalion chief.

Theus says the new station will bring a “pride within themselves.” He attributes this to the fact they are now able to train and rest appropriately, which adds up to a more satisfying work experience.

Valladares was proud to present the facility to, who he calls, "everyday heroes.”

“This station represents more than brick, and it stands as a powerful symbol of our community’s journey, commitments to safety, service, and preparedness. It reflects not only our commitment but also our unwavering support.”

