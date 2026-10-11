This episode features the 2026 Fall Horticultural Expo & Plant Market presented by the UF IFAS Extension Alachua County Master Gardeners and the Gainesville Garden Club. The free, family-friendly event will be on Saturday, October 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alachua County Agriculture and Equestrian Center in Newberry. The event includes garden and plant vendors, a fall plant market with native species, Florida-Friendly landscaping ideas, an orchid showcase, kids’ activities and a keynote speech by best-selling author and garden communicator Brie Arthur.

Nicki Byers, Alachua County Master Gardener volunteer, shares information on the event, how to become a Master Gardener and how the public can receive plant and landscaping suggestions and tips from Alachua County Master Gardeners, extension agents and Gainesville Garden Club members.

2026 Fall Horticultural Expo & Plant Market

Oct. 17 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alachua County Agriculture and Equestrian Center

23100 W Newberry Road

Newberry

www.ggcfl.org/fallexpo

Master Gardener help desk:352-955-2402 or Alachua@ifas.ufl.edu