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Tell Me About It

The Never Alone Foundation – Mary Reichardt, Executive Director

By Sue Wagner
Published November 9, 2026 at 9:50 AM EST
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Never Alone Foundation

This episode features The Never Alone Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting widows and widowers as they navigate the devastating emotional, financial and practical challenges that arise after the death of a spouse. By addressing the unique struggles that come with the loss of a partner, the organization aims to empower individuals in their healing journey, offering a safe space for them to rebuild their lives with dignity, hope, and resilience.

Mary Reichardt, Founder and Executive Director of The Never Alone Foundation is in charge of securing resources for clients and solicits donations from businesses to assist widows and widowers with yard work, home and air conditioning repair, groceries, finding mental health providers, financial counseling and much more. Reichardt is a party of one. Donations of money volunteer assistance are always welcome.

The Never Alone Foundation
Website: www.theneveralonefoundation.org
Email: TheNeverAloneFoundation@gmail.com
Phone: (352) 448-8386

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is WUFT's Community Relations Coordinator, the host of Tell Me About It, and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat. She can be reached at swagner@wuft.org.
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