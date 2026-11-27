Nearly eight years into a 12-year half-cent sales tax for school buildings, Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) has collected over $231 million. Eleven campuses still have projects planned, with the remaining work projected to cost $77.4 million.”

Voters approved the tax in November 2018 with just over 68% in favor, according to official results published by the Supervisor of Elections . Over the 10 years leading up to the taxes enactment, the state had cut facilities funding for local schools by $168 million, according to ACPS’s Proposed Project List . The ballot languages promised to repair, modernize and rebuild aging school facilities.

To safeguard voter intent, the Alachua County School Board established the School Capital Outlay Surtax Oversight Committee. The committee functions as an independent citizen panel of appointed community members to review revenue, spending and projects as it relates to the tax.

Chairing the board since January 2023 is Brian Scarborough who also chaired the campaign to pass the tax in 2018 and has sat on its oversight committee since. Scarborough grew up attending schools in the county before graduating from the University of Florida in 1996.

According to Scarborough, though the committee has seen a lot of change with new superintendents and CFO’s within the time the tax was enacted, the committee has remained true to its promise of oversight. “We sit and try to be good stewards of the public dollars,” Scarborough said.

According to ACPS’s Proposed Project List , the district worked closely with the Alachua County Council of PTA’s to gather input about what was needed at each school with the help of a community survey and outside consultants who reviewed buildings on each campus across the district. This informed the initial list of school projects which has expanded and shifted since.

“When we were walking around looking at some of the state of some of these campuses,” Scarborough said, “some of the learning environments we were giving these kids, it's just shameful.”

Over $46 million has been spent for Westwood Middle School, the highest thus far. Followed by Littlewood Elementary at just over $39 million and Bishop Howard Middle at about $38 million, according to the most recent financial report presented to the oversight committee in October.

In August, a figure of $93,000 was presented to the oversight committee encumbered listed as “Dues and Fees.” It was explained by Alachua County School Board Chief Financial Officer, Michael Reneke that this hefty fee is charged once every five years related to the issuance of Certificates of Participations (COPs).

COPs are a tax-exempt way of lease-financing that allows the school district to fund capital projects and major equipment purchases – a practice used, and fee paid, by the district using a 1.5-mill capital outlay millage fund before the enactment of the half-cent sales tax, according to Jackie Johnson, the district's Director of Communications and Community Initiatives.

“We are finding that our construction costs are going up about 10% every single year,” Johnson said. “So, what it allows you to do is build up front and lock in project costs that are lower than they would be two years from now, five years from now, 10 years from now.”

According to the meeting minutes, Reneke explained that it was not originally the intent of district staff or the financial consultants working on Certificates of Participation (COPs) to use Half-Cent funds to pay off the COPs, as those funds could not be guaranteed past 2031. According to Johnson, it was removed after a committee member asked for clarification and that the current COP is being funded through 1.5-mill capital outlay millage.

For the current fiscal year 2026-27, the half-cent sales tax is expected to generate a combined surtax and interest revenue of $29.5 million. As for what is next, Scarborough says the intention is to build up the “coffer.” “We're gonna sit here for a little bit and collect some money.”

The remaining projects funded by the half-cent tax through 2031 are:



Campus wide fire alarm replacements in Lake Forest Elementary, F.W. Buchholtz High, Oak View Middle, Newberry High and Gainesville High.

Upgrades to HVAC systems are expected at Westwood Middle, High Springs Community, AL Mebane Middle, Howard W. Bishop Middle and Santa Fe High.

Gymnasium improvements are budgeted for High Springs Community, Westwood Middle, AL Mebane Middle, and Howard W. Bishop Middle.

Heavier projects like updated roofing, remodeling and redevelopment are expected for F.W. Buholtz High, Santa Fe High, Newberry High, and Gainesville High. Eastside High will see lighting replacements in two of their current buildings.

Over the rest of its lifespan, the tax has an expected revenue of over $134 million amounting to over $365 million total.