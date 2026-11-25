Thanksgiving is not only a time for gratitude, but also a time of giving.

That’s why some organizations, including soup kitchens and food banks in Ocala, are providing Thanksgiving meals for anyone experiencing food insecurity.

For those without a meal during the holiday, local churches and nonprofits are stepping up to help keep homeless residents fed.

Here’s which organizations are providing meals for homeless residents in Marion County for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Open Arms Village of Ocala

Open Arms Village of Ocala will serve a Thanksgiving meal to men experiencing homelessness who live at the organization’s transitional housing facility. The Village only provides housing to homeless men, and Jill Beck, the executive director of Open Arms Village, said the Village plans to open up services to homeless women in January 2027.

Ham prepared by Tammy Mitchell, the kitchen manager at Open Arms Village of Ocala. Mitchell said she plans to prepare ham for the men living at the transitional housing facility on Thanksgiving Day. (Courtesy of Tammy Mitchell)

Tammy Mitchell, the kitchen manager, said she will serve traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including turkey, dressing, green beans, greens, candied yams, yellow rice, apple pie and sweet potato pie.

Beck, also a co-pastor at St. Mark United Methodist Church, said the church works with community partners to help provide services to the homeless men in Ocala.

Beck said Marion County Hospital District will provide the staple ingredients for the meal this year. The ingredients will be picked up on Wednesday and will be prepared by Mitchell on Thanksgiving Day, so the men can enjoy a hot holiday meal around 4:30 pm.

Mitchell said she expects 27 men to attend but plans to prepare enough food for 37 people.

Mitchell said Thanksgiving is like football for the men living at the transitional housing facility, making it a holiday they look forward to celebrating together. Beck added that it will resemble a traditional Thanksgiving family, with the men sitting around, chatting, getting to know each other and sharing life stories with each other.

“And I always end up hearing the stories of where they were last year,” Beck added.

Tammy Mitchell with Open Arms Village of Ocala said she plans to prepare green beans for the men living at the transitional housing facility on Thanksgiving Day. (Courtesy of Tammy Mitchell)

She said the Thanksgiving meals mark the lives of the men in the facility. Even after they leave the place, which can be in four to eight months depending on where they're at in their journey, they will remember their Thanksgiving meal and the connections they made that day.

The organization also welcomes guests and family members who may join the men for Thanksgiving.

“We don’t turn them away,” Mitchell said. “When I cook, I make sure that everybody has enough.”

Brother’s Keeper

Brother’s Keeper, a community outreach that provides food and other assistance to families in need, will serve approximately 200 free Thanksgiving meals from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, at Second Bethlehem Baptist Seminary, located at 1105 NW Fourth St. in Ocala.

The meals will include turkey, potatoes, vegetables and a variety of pies donated or prepared by the organization. Although the meals are premade, guests can choose their dessert.

Jason Halstead, Brother’s Keeper executive director, said the organization has continued its Thanksgiving meal tradition for more than 25 years. He added that serving people in need is an important part of its mission.

“I think it is a response to our Christian faith,” Halstead said. “These are brothers and sisters, and we’re called through that love of our neighbors to serve them, especially those who are most in need.”

The meals are prepared so people, including those who may be living outdoors and do not have access to a kitchen, can take the food with them, he said.

“You could be living in the woods and you can eat this meal, and it's ready to roll,” Halstead said.

St. Theresa Catholic Church

The soup kitchen at St. Theresa Catholic Church, located in Belleview, is open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every day, and the church’s food bank is giving out food and gift cards this Thanksgiving season.

Michael Travaglini, the director of social services for St. Theresa Catholic Church, said the church receives canned goods, bread, sandwiches, meat, eggs, pies and dairy products from other churches, the state government, Publix and individual donors.

The church serves 75 to 90 families a day at the food bank and soup kitchen combined, Travaglini said. Thanksgiving and Christmas are the busiest times of the year for their food assistance programs.

1 of 2 — Image (4).jpeg Alma Linda Gonzalez and her family receive meals, including ham and turkey sandwiches, and snacks for her children from the soup kitchen at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Belleview on Nov. 18, 2026. (Dulce Rodriguez-Escamilla/WUFT News) 2 of 2 — Image (5).jpeg Alma Linda Gonzalez talks with Robert Arthur Caouette at St. Theresa Catholic Church soup kitchen on Nov. 18, 2026. (Dulce Rodriguez-Escamilla/WUFT News)

On Thanksgiving, the church plans to serve residents free meals, including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, apple pie and green beans, said Erick Steilberger, the food pantry manager.

Steilberger said the church also gives out gift cards at its food distribution window to people experiencing homelessness because they may not have access to a kitchen or the ability to cook a turkey.

“For Thanksgiving, the big thing is making them feel like family,” He said. “We call them our guests. They're just not people; they're not just homeless people. They are our guests.”

He said some guests may not have anybody or may be living in the woods and they want to give them a family “here with the meal” even if it’s just for the holiday season.