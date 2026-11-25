At the Newberry Commission meeting on Nov. 9, the city commission approved four ordinances addressing residential development and city-owned properties.

The four ordinances update development plans for Newberry Ridge and standardize land-use and zoning classifications for city-owned properties. The first two ordinances focus on the proposed Newberry Ridge residential development while the remaining two address properties currently used for public infrastructure.

Ordinance 2026-12: Future land-use amendment for Newberry Ridge

The first ordinance changes the future land-use designation of approximately 225 acres from mixed-use to medium-density residential. It proposes a density of about five and a half homes per acre and permits up to eight residential units per acre.

Trey Fragala, representing applicant Florida Land Development Partners, said the development is expected to accommodate up to 1,250 residential units.

The previous plan included about 390,000 square feet of commercial development, which Florida Land Development Partners now proposes eliminating in favor of an entirely residential project.

Fragala said the revised plan would provide more housing diversity and open space. He also said it would improve transportation connectivity and increase buffers.

City Manager Jordan Marlowe said Newberry Ridge is not a new development and the property already had the necessary future land-use and zoning approvals to begin construction. He said the city approached Florida Land Development Partners about updating its approximately 30-year-old plans and identifying areas for improvement.

“We think that they would be better if we could update them,” Marlowe said.

Marlowe added that the developer had worked with the city over the past year to revise the proposal.

“This is a much better plan than what they already have,” he said.

Marlowe also clarified that rejecting the revised proposal would not necessarily stop the development from moving forward.

“We could say no to this tonight and Newberry Ridge could start building tomorrow,” he said.

Ordinance 2026-27: Zoning amendment for Newberry Ridge

The second ordinance changes the zoning of the Newberry Ridge property from agricultural and mixed-use development to planned residential development.

The amendment includes a condition addressing the design of its main collector road, also known as the boulevard or spine road.

Marlowe said that commissioners had previously expressed interest in requiring sidewalks and landscaping along both sides of the road. However, he said the condition had not been formally incorporated into the application.

After speaking with Florida Land Development Partners, he said the developer agreed to make the changes. City staff also prepared an outline of additional requirements for the commission to consider.

Stacey Hectus, community development director, outlined the proposed requirements, which include prohibiting direct vehicle access from individual lots onto the spine road. Instead, residents would access the spine road through designated neighborhood streets.

Additional requirements include sidewalks on both sides of the spine road and landscaping with canopy and understory trees and shrubs to provide visual screening for nearby homes. The final roadway and landscaping designs will be determined when the construction plan faces review and must meet applicable engineering standards.

These requirements are intended to improve both the spine road’s appearance and accessibility while providing additional separation between residential properties and traffic.

Ordinance 2026-16: Future land-use amendment for city-owned properties

Ten city-owned properties totaling about 15.2 acres will have their land-use classifications changed. These properties combine mixed-use, agricultural and residential designations. The amendment changes all of them to public facilities and lands.

Lauren Yeatter, Assistant Director of Community Development, said the properties are primarily used for public infrastructure such as stormwater management facilities and lift stations. These include stormwater properties along State Road 26, stormwater extension areas in Country Way and the Avalon Woods lift stations.

Commissioner Rick Coleman questioned why the city needed to go through the amendment process for properties it already owned. Marlowe said the commission had previously directed staff to standardize classifications for city-owned property.

“The direction was to solidify, codify, unify everything the city owns into the same zoning package so that we know clearly what we can do,” Marlowe said.

Marlowe added that the change would streamline the process for the city when managing its own properties. He said without the public facilities designation, the city would have to go through the same requirements it imposes on private developers.

Staff recommended approval and said that the amendment is consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Regulations .

Ordinance 2026-17: Rezoning for city-owned properties

The final ordinance accompanies Ordinance 2026-16 and changes the zoning classifications of city-owned properties to public facilities.

While Ordinance 2026-16 addresses approximately 15.2 acres, the rezoning covers about 17 acres because it includes one additional parcel.

Yeatter said the additional property is a stormwater facility near an elementary school that had already been classified as a public facility.

Unlike the Newberry Ridge ordinances, which establish updated requirements for a large residential development, the city-owned property amendments are primarily administrative changes intended to create consistency in the city’s land-use records.

After the presentation, commissioners asked no further questions and approved the last ordinance.

