Sign up for alerts on breaking news and exclusive reporting from NPR

Leaving the Macy's flagship store in New York, the Niesig family visiting from Germany sizes up their loot: a pair of sweatpants for mom, a Hurley jacket for dad, Ugg boots for their daughter. Son Mika, 16, is the only one empty-handed.

"I like zipper hoodies, and there was one zipper from Levi's that was pretty cool," he says. "But in the end, I didn't buy it because it was just a little boring."

As Macy's this week celebrates the 100th edition of its Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store finds itself at a turning point. After years of questionable financial prospects, Macy's is trying to reinvent — as a luxury destination.

The retailer's gambit is to keep its old shoppers while also attracting new customers, who will perhaps pay more for real leather and upscale brands.

How Macy's got squeezed in the middle

Long before the pandemic, Macy's was grappling with America's shrinking middle class — and its own lack of fresh vision.

The department store business, to begin with, has become challenging. Big store space is expensive. Online competition is stiff. Shoppers are increasingly buying directly from their favorite brands.

And Macy's faces its own struggle. The chain is neither a discounter like Kohl's or T.J.Maxx, nor an upscale store like Bergdorf Goodman or Nordstrom. Macy's has languished in between.

"They were kind of like right in the middle," says Michael Prendergast, who advises retailers and brands at the consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal. "Now over time, that middle tier basically got crushed."

When the pandemic hit, store closures had Macy's forecasting an estimated $1.1 billion in losses. Its stock value dropped so low that the company was kicked off the big-league index, the S&P 500.

The way out is up

At one point, Macy's seemed to throw every other thing on discount just to get people buying something.

But it didn't work.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images A shopper with a bag from rival Target visits Macy's in New York.

Stores looked disheveled and chaotic. Shoppers regularly noted a lack of workers to help on the floor. Over 2023, sales at Macy's dropped almost 7%.

Soaring inflation all but forced Macy's hand.

As the so-called K-shaped economy split the nation in recent years, folks with less money turned to Walmart or Target, which stepped up their game. Wealthier people continued to be the ones doing most of the spending, but also not at Macy's — leaning toward higher-end shops.

"For their size and scale the choice is almost made for them," says Prendergast, who's spent 20 years in the fashion business, including selling to Macy's at Tommy Hilfiger.

"If you're Macy's you say, 'We're still getting squeezed in the middle, our customer base in the U.S. is getting squeezed in the middle. Where can we go?' And really the only answer is to go up."

The new luxury vision

Luxury is now the big Macy's bet.

The retailer already owns the upscale Bloomingdale's, with its designer brands. Macy's also owns the luxury beauty chain Bluemercury.

In 2024, the head of Bloomingdale's took over the entire Macy's company and announced a turnaround plan, "A Bold New Chapter."

It included closing 150 stores and upgrading more than 300 others. Changes were proposed for the website and the staffing. Stores began to tackle clutter and add nicer items.

"We needed to remove the duplication, the redundancy," says Julie Walsh, senior vice president at Macy's whose team buys women's accessories and beauty products, including shoes, jewelry and makeup.

"When you come onto our floor now, it's a little bit lighter," she says. "So that the product that is on the floor shows up in a meaningful way."

Putting the higher prices to the test

In March, Macy's finally reported a year of growing sales.

The higher-end Bloomingdale's stores continued to drive much of the company's growth, but changes seemed to start paying off at Macy's, too.

Fancier options — like real leather instead of faux, brands like Ralph Lauren and Coach — have been raising the retailer's average selling price. It increased 9% in the latest quarter, executives said in September. They described shoppers' visits as "very steady and very significant."

Stephanie Scarbrough / AP A mall visitor walks into a Macy's department store in Towson, Md.

Barb Anderson-Kerlin, a loyal Macy's shopper checking out the retailer's flagship in New York, says she's noticed a difference at the chain, after years of finding stores that seemed to ramble in all directions.

"The department store was like bedding, towels, pots and pans, perfume," she says. "Because I'd go in and just be overwhelmed. But now it feels like it's easier to see where the brands are."

How far can luxury sales take Macy's?

Still, most shoppers at the flagship store appeared dubious of the image of Macy's as a high-end chain.

"If they want to be luxury," says Chelsea Bates, who is visiting from Tennessee, "I would say serve champagne." She laughs, but notes that other upscale rivals do offer lounges and refreshments, like coffee.

Macy's insists it's not turning away from the middle class — just striving for more. Not picking a whole new lane, but widening the road in a gamble for this bifurcated economy.

"Macy's strength is being able to service our customer across all different categories in all different price points, and we're not changing that," says Walsh.

"What we are doing is making sure that we've got the elevated product," she says. "So it's not to replace it, it's an additive."

One hurdle is just how long Macy's had spent building its middle-price reputation, says Prendergast. Breaking out of the mold is a tough climb.

But, he says, if anyone can do it, maybe it is Macy's — having outlived many rivals over its 168 years.

"They're really the last man standing in that range for a reason," says Prendergast. "Everybody likes to count Macy's down and out, and they continue to prove everybody wrong."

Copyright 2026 NPR