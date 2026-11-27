For some women in Marion County, the cost of a mammogram and the distance to a medical facility can make breast cancer screening difficult to access. Mobile mammography programs are working to change that by bringing screenings directly into communities and connecting women with financial assistance and follow-up care.

Mammolink, a mobile mammography provider operating throughout Florida, partners with the Florida Department of Health and nonprofit organizations to help women, particularly those who are uninsured or have limited financial resources, access breast cancer screenings.

Miranda Polselli, Mammolink's chief operating officer, said the company operates six mobile units that travel throughout the state, including rural communities where women may have limited access to medical facilities.

“A lot of the women, they don't have the means to travel an hour-plus away to go get a preventative mammogram," Polselli said.

By bringing mammograms directly to neighborhoods, community centers and medical clinics, Mammolink aims to reduce transportation challenges that can prevent women from receiving regular screenings.

Cost is another major obstacle.

The Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program helps eligible women access free or low-cost mammograms, clinical breast exams and follow-up care after abnormal screening results.

The program serves women who meet age, income and insurance eligibility requirements. Women interested in receiving assistance can contact their local county health department to learn whether they qualify and how to access services.

Isabella White, a press secretary for the Florida Department of Health, said the program supports women with little or no health insurance who meet income requirements.

A woman stands beside mammography equipment inside a mobile screening unit during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October 2025. The equipment allows mammograms to be performed outside traditional medical facilities. (Photo courtesy of Mammolink)

"The program helps reduce financial barriers and improve access to early detection," White wrote.

Mammolink also partners with nonprofit organizations to help women who may not qualify for other financial assistance programs.

Polselli said one of the biggest concerns her company identified was that some women were not returning for follow-up testing after receiving abnormal mammogram results because they could not afford additional procedures.

To address that problem, Mammolink works with Breast Health Forward's Think Pink Project, a nonprofit that helps cover the costs of screening and diagnostic services.

The mobile units offer both screening and diagnostic mammograms, along with breast ultrasounds, allowing women to receive additional testing when necessary.

Polselli said Mammolink also provides same-day screening results and accepts walk-in patients, helping women access screenings and receive information about their health more quickly. But screening results are not a definitive diagnosis, and additional testing may be needed if an abnormality is detected.

Each mobile unit is staffed by three employees, including an intake specialist, a mammography technologist and an ultrasound technologist. Patients complete their medical history and consent forms electronically, with translated paperwork available to help overcome language barriers.

Four women stand in front of a Mammolink mobile mammography unit during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October 2025. Mammolink uses mobile screening units to provide mammograms at community locations throughout Florida. (Photo courtesy of Mammolink)

In Marion County, Polselli said she has noticed growing participation as women become more familiar with the mobile screening services.

The number of women screened at one medical clinic in Ocala that Mammolink visits annually increased from 24 in 2024 to 36 in 2025. So far in 2026, 55 women have received screenings at that clinic, according to Polselli.

The numbers represent one clinic rather than all Mammolink screening locations in Marion County, but they show increasing participation at that site.

Mammolink schedules return visits to established locations approximately once a year so women know when the service will be available again.

"The women can trust that we're going to be back next year," Polselli said.

Despite the growing participation, reaching women who face language barriers or are unaware of available screening services remains a challenge.

The Florida Department of Health encourages women who are concerned about the cost of a mammogram to explore available assistance programs rather than delay screening.

"Mobile mammogram screenings bring services directly into the community, helping reduce transportation challenges and making preventive care more convenient," White wrote.

Mammolink brought its mobile screening services to the Silver Springs Shores Community Center in Ocala recently, providing local women with an opportunity to access breast cancer screenings closer to home.

For Polselli, the goal is to continue expanding access to screenings and follow-up care so that financial and transportation barriers do not prevent women from getting the care they need.