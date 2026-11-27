A man known as the father of music, Stephen Foster, wrote a song that begins with, “Way down upon the Suwannee River,” but he himself never visited the river. Suwannee County adopted the song as its own nonetheless.

The blackwater river flows 246 miles south from the Okefenokee Swamp in Southeast Georgia and ending in the Gulf of Mexico.

The American composer wrote “Old Folks at Home” in 1851. Eric Musgrove, the Suwannee County historian and records manager, said Foster randomly chose the river as the subject for his song from a map. Foster said it fit nicely into the music he composed.

“The song helped spur the name of the county alongside the river that surrounds it on three sides,” Musgrove said.

According to old documents and logos Musgrove found, “Suwannee River” had been the motto for the area before it was established as a county in 1858.

“I don’t think Suwannee County would be what it is today without [the song],” he said.

It’s not the only factor in the county’s growth, said Musgrove, but it is a big part of it.

Musgrove said after the song was released, it started an interest in music in the area. People would come from out of town on Friday and Saturday nights looking for music and dance venues. As the population grew, so did the demand for music.

“It was a time for folks to get together,” he said.

“Old Folks at Home” officially became Florida’s state song in 1935, replacing “Florida, My Florida.” And Foster’s song continued to grow in popularity. It was played during World War II when Japan surrendered, ending the war.

In 1950, The Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park opened in White Springs, in Hamilton County, across the river and next door to Suwannee County.

In addition to honoring the memory of Stephen Foster, it is the home of the annual Florida Folk Festival, the oldest state folk festival in the United States.

For the next several decades, it seemed people couldn’t get enough of home-grown music.

From 1952 to 1962, The Suwannee River Jamboree show, broadcast from Live Oak, was the largest and best known bluegrass show before “country music” was a term.

Anderson Springs in Suwannee County provides access to the Suwannee River, the subject of Florida’s state song. (Teia Williams/WUFT News)

It drew such a large audience during the years it aired that there wasn't a big enough venue to hold that many people, so the show started traveling outside of the county.

In the 1980s, The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park , which spans over 800 acres and is attached to the river, opened in the northern part of Suwannee County.

“Since that point we’ve had hundreds of thousands of folks come every year and listen to all kinds of music,” he said.

Musgrove said there is a variety in the festivals, and it's not just bluegrass that’s featured.

On one weekend, everyone may be in their cowboy boots and wearing their cowboy hats, but the next weekend they could be dressed for an EDM concert.

The music park has become a hub for North Florida festivals, which are hosted throughout the year.

One popular event it hosts is Suwannee Hulaween, a multi-genre camping festival held over the Halloween weekend. The Suwannee Spring Reunion and family-friendly Suwannee Roots Festival each feature four days of music.

The park offers camping tickets for the mutliday festivals and offers access to the river, canoe rentals and a sandy beach.

Musgrove said during the festival weekends, the county doubles its population of 48,495 .

Bob Flynn, 77, who owns the Live Oak Antique Mall, said he is familiar with the song “Old Folks at Home.” He has a book in his store about Stephen Foster and The Spirit of Suwannee Music Park.

He said that while the festivals bring more people into Live Oak, they mainly bring traction to its hotels and restaurants.

“In the antique mall, it doesn’t do anything for us,” he said.

While still popular as the state song, the ballad has met with criticism in the last 30 years because it has ties to slavery. Musgrove said that may be why it's played less and why he doesn’t hear the song playing in stores or other parts of the county.

Foster wrote the song to send the message that no matter how far someone travels, people yearn for their childhood and the familiarity of home.

In the 1870s during the post-reconstruction era, the song was interpreted as referencing an enslaved person longing to go back to the plantation.

He said that maybe why it's not the state's anthem even though it's the state song.

“It’s not played as much because of some of the racial connotations that people might find offensive today,” Musgrove said.